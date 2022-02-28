Those signs of independence

NOT every parent is prepared for when their little baby starts showing signs of independence — not wanting you to hold their hand, wanting to dress themselves, refusing your goodbye kiss at daycare, and choosing what they will and won't eat. And in early childhood language it's a stage you should be prepared for — called resilience — when, according to curricula, the child has coping skills, and will show persistence with challenging tasks, take risks and use acceptable social skills to cope with difficulties.

The capabilities differ by age, but here's what, and how early you should be looking forward to, as your little one transitions, from The Jamaica Early Childhood Curriculum.

BIRTH TO SIX MONTHS

•Express preference for some people and things over others

• Make different responses for moods, feelings and needs

• Respond to being comforted by primary caregiver

• Use crying to alert adult

• Comfort self in different ways, eg, suck a thumb or pacifier

• Respond to being comforted by primary or “preferred/special” practitioner (caregiver).

SIX TO 12 MONTHS

•Display a sense of security and comfort in the presence of a familiar adult

• Express likes and dislikes through facial expressions and gestures and crying

• Continue to explore what they can do on their own and what they can do if given support

• Love to explore; may venture into unsafe situations.

12 TO 18 MONTHS

• Engage in risky behaviour through curiosity

• Begin to be aware of choices and their consequences

• Get adults' attention when in need of help

• Show a strong sense of territory and possession.

18 TO 24 MONTHS

TWO YEAR OLDS

At this age, in the early childhood institution setting, children are facing challenges, dealing with problems, and making the most of change with confidence and positive attitude and changes with confidence.

Term 1

•Begin to display preferences for rituals, routines and schedules

• Begin to learn to accept change

• Demonstrate confidence and take risks

• Begin to be aware of others feelings.

Term 2

• Follow routines and schedules

• Begin to exhibit self control

• Follow simple rules

• Respond to having adequate preparation for change

• Make choices between two things or options

• Begin to anticipate what might happen when actions are taken.

Term 3

• Continue to follow routines and schedules

• Demonstrate increasing self-control

• Continue to recognise cause and effect relationships

• Begin to recognise own limits

• Have some difficulty co-operating and sharing with others

• Display appropriate behaviour in responding to anticipated change

• Anticipate what might happen when actions are taken

• Begin to understand the impact of own behaviour on others.

THREE YEAR OLDS

At this age, in the early childhood institution setting, children are addressing difficulties, challenges and conflicts using a range of appropriate and acceptable social and coping skills. Children develop a disposition of persistence and perseverance, as well as a willingness to complete an unpleasant or challenging task or take risks.

Term 1

• Learn to exercise care in the learning/school environment

• Seek/call for help in an emergency or when in danger.

Term 2

•Begin to express self through a variety of media in music, art, crafts, games and role play

• Begin to learn how to cope with frustration, anger, rejection, grief, disappointment, etc, in socially acceptable ways

• Begin to link actions with consequences.

Term 3

• Begin to express fear, anger, joy, sadness, affection, excitement, enthusiasm and disappointment in socially acceptable ways

• Make their own preferences known; make personal choices to reflect sense of self

• Display sense of trust in the learning environment and recognise that adults in this environment can be helpful and available when needed

• Understand “Who is a stranger?” Talk about the dangers of going away with strangers

• Continue to develop awareness of consequences of own actions

• Talk about and begin to practise “body rules” in caring for self.