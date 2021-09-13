Tiny tots at Sagicor Vax Day

1. Five-year-old Kimara Smith is sitting pretty as her mom Melesa Bryan Smith receives her vaccine on day two of Sagicor Group Jamaica's Vaccination Blitz on September 2. Over 1,100 Sagicor team members and their guests were vaccinated with their choice of vaccines at the 'Vax Days' which were held in partnership with the Private Sector Vaccine Initiative (PSVI).

2. “You got this daddy!” Ten-month-old Jamiel Gilling rewards his dad, Courtney Gilling, with an adorable toothless grin for getting his vaccine..

3. Sagicor Financial Control Unit accounting associate Kerese Gilling shows off her gift bag while her husband Courtney holds their son Jamiel after being vaccinated together on September 2.