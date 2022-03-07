Toddlers say… the most hurtful things

THEY say kids are the most honest people you'll ever find as they haven't yet learnt about tact, sparing feelings, or filters. Thus having a toddler make an observation is often the most brutally honest feedback you'll get, even if it leaves you mortified.

These parents share the most brutally honest their toddlers have ever been – no filter, and very painful.

Annabeth, mom of a three-year-old:

I was in the bathroom getting dressed after my shower, and I put on my panty shield, and she stood there observing. Then she shouted, “Mummy you do-do? Yuck.” Then proceeded to run in the living room and tell my husband that I crapped in my pants.

Alrick, 30, dad to a 2 1/2 year old:

I was bathing him for school, and after the bath pulled him in for a hug and kiss. He yelled, “Daddy you stinky,” and started screaming for his mom. I laughed it off, and tried to hug him again, but he kept saying that I was stinky, and I don't know if it was my morning breath or me generally, but I was truly mortified.

Tammy, 38, mom to an almost-four-year-old:

In my house we're very open with nudity, so my daughter knows all the body parts and what they do from observation. I was on the couch the other day and my C-section scar was itching, so I was absent-mindedly scratching it. She pulled at my shorts, looked at the scar and said, “nasty”. Sure, it's not the best-looking, but the fact that she was the one to give me the scar, then to judge me for it, made me pause for a bit.

Beth, 35, mother of a two-year-old:

I get gassy whenever I have certain foods – like coffee, broccoli, and soda. I usually do it silently, but my baby is now starting to take notice. The other day we were in my bedroom, me on my phone and she on her tablet, and I couldn't help that they were coming one after the other. Soon as she smelled it she looked at me, disgusted, said “Mummy nasty”, and left the room to lie on her bed and watch her tablet in peace.

Kareece, 25, mom of a two-year-old:

My son was at home during the pandemic, with just me, so he's a bit socially awkward. First day of day care, when the place opened up, he grabbed at the aunty's boobs and said, “Milk, want now!” Poor lady almost had a wardrobe malfunction because he wouldn't let go. Even now he stares at her in amazement – she's voluptuous – because I guess he can't imagine that there's milky goodness in other people apart from his mom.