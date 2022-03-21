Ugh, baby has a cold again!

A sneeze is probably the most dreaded sound a parent can hear coming from their baby or toddler in these COVID-19 times, as often it will be followed by a cough and then a runny nose. And if the toddler is going to kindergarten or day care, it automatically means that they will be required to stay away for at least a weekwhile the symptoms clear up, possibly throwing parents' routine into a tailspin.

Many parents top up on vitamin C, natural juices, masks and other preventative methods way before this even happens, as they know that a baby having a cold can grind the entire family's plans and activities to a halt, especially when the entire world thinks a cough or a sneeze signals a COVID-19 infection.

Children also take a longer time to recover from cold symptoms simply because they may be too young to blow their noses, or too young to spit when they cough up mucus, and so the congestion seems to linger. Their immune systems are also underdeveloped, which makes them susceptible to any and every viral ailment.

And so for kids, it's always the cold, flu and allergy season, and everywhere you look there are sniffling babies and tiny tots, seemingly cementing the belief that children grow up with colds. But how do you ensure your little one stays safe through most of it?

Paediatric nurse Donnata Gabre said sometimes it's just a matter of proper hygiene habits – simply using soap and water to keep those little hands clean, then following up to ensure that those hands don't meet mouths and noses and then touch others.

She explained that colds are caused by viruses, which are spread by droplets. This means the cold becomes contagious when kids sneeze, cough and share toys, hence spreading the virus.

Below are her tips both for keeping the cold virus at bay, and treating it when it is present.

1. Take the child out of the day-care setting once he/she gets a cold. This used to be a mere suggestion in the past; nowadays it's part of many institutions' COVID-19 protocols.

2. At home, sibling-to-sibling and child-to-friend contact should be minimised and the children shouldn't share food and drinks until the cold runs its course.

3. Try home remedies like lemon and honey (honey, once the child is over a year old), peppermint, eucalyptus oil in the bath water, or syrups to ease congestion – but know when to stop the home remedies and consult a physician.

4. Know the distinctions between a cold, the flu, and an allergy. A cold is characterised by runny nose with clear mucous that may thicken and turn grey, yellow or green over a week. It comes with a cough or a low-grade fever. The flu is more likely to come on abruptly, accompanied by diarrhoea or vomiting. Allergies, on the other hand, come with itchy, watery eyes and nose, sneezing attacks and itchy skin that lasts for weeks or months.

5. When do you book a visit with the paediatrician? As a note, most colds come with a fever on the first or second day. If this persists you should take the child to the doctor.

6. Don't take chances with your newborn, neither with home remedies nor trying the wait-and-see approach. For newborns, a simple cold can quickly develop into a more serious illness.

7. No medicine will make the virus go away faster. Medicines just help your baby feel better and prevent the infection from getting worse.

8. Since most children can't get the nose-blowing thing down until age four or so, mummy can tip baby's head back and squeeze over-the-counter saline (saltwater) drops into his/her nostrils to loosen up the mucus. The liquid and mucus can then be suctioned out a few minutes later with a rubber bulb syringe. Some moms also use their mouths as a suction device.

9. Mom can also apply Vaseline to the outside of baby's nostrils to reduce irritation, and use a humidifier or a cool-mist vapouriser to moisten the air in the baby's room. Add a few drops of menthol, eucalyptus, or pine oil to the vaporiser or bath to help baby feel less congested.

10. Call the paediatrician if the child (not a newborn) doesn't improve after five to seven days or if the cold symptoms last more than two weeks. If the baby's cough worsens or if he/she is wheezing or gasping, this could be pneumonia. If the baby cries when sucking during a feeding, or pulls and rubs his/her ear, this could be a sign of an ear infection.