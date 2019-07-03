Water safety tips for the summer

AMID this sweltering heat, most parents are exploring different water activities — be it backyard blow-up pools or beach days — to keep the little ones cool during the summer break.

However, despite the many benefits associated with water, it can also be a hazard when proper care and safety protocols are not followed. Baby Steps wants you and your little ones to be safe this summer as you cool down. Check out these water safety tips that can help you achieve just that!

Enrol your child in a swimming class

One of the most important things to consider this summer is investing in swimming lessons for your child. It is water safety 101.

In fact, there are age-appropriate swim classes across Jamaica, with some locations accepting children as young as 12 months old.

Keep an eye out

We know it's nice to sunbathe and read a book or catch up with a friend, but when at the pool or beach, don't get distracted. Watching your child requires an active eye.

Set water safety rules

Establish water safety rules with your children. For example, no one is allowed to enter bodies of water alone or no one is allowed to push another person into the pool, jump on others while in the water, or keep anyone's head submerged.

Supervision is key

Watch your children even if they know how to swim, because waves can be unpredictable. In fact, you should always remain within arm's length of your child, constantly providing “touch supervision”.

Only entrust your child's care to someone who you know will put their safety first, and supervise them as you would.

Keep pool covered

When pools are not in use, make sure that they are always covered. You should also ensure that you close gates and access doors to pool areas.

Children are curious and they might attempt to access the pool when you are not watching.

You should also close bathroom doors, seal buckets containing water, and put away any other source of standing water in which a child's nose or mouth could be submerged.

Choose safe swimming areas

Make sure that you choose areas that are safe for swimming. Some areas are too rocky and ocean current may be too strong or dangerous species may inhabit or live close to some water sources.

You do not want to expose your child to any unnecessary danger, so be cautious.

Ensure lifeguards are on duty

Outside of the home, choose swimming sites with active lifeguards on duty.

Even if you can swim well, just in case you panic, you want to know someone is there to assist you.

Life jackets are essential

Invest in life jackets, not just for your children, but for yourselves as well. Whether you are a swimmer or non-swimmer, if you are going boating, carry one.

Take water breaks

When at the beach, children get so excited by all the fun they are having that they forget to consume adequate amounts of fluid. You want to make sure that you protect them from heat-related conditions, such as dehydration.

So, insist that they take breaks for water, juices, and water-rich fruits such as watermelon.

Enrol in CPR classes

Parents, consider enrolling in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) classes so you can be prepared in an emergency. It could save your child's life.

Always have a first aid kit

Make sure that you always have a first aid kit, rescue equipment and a phone handy in case you need the assistance of emergency services.

Avoid alcohol

Parents, you also want to stay away from alcohol while in and around water, and yes, that includes if you are “just boating”.

You should also stay away from water when you are on prescription drugs as well.

With summer days expected to get hotter when outdoors, ensure that you are protecting your child from the sun's damaging effects on the skin.

As much as you can, limit the amount of direct sunlight received between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm. However, if you must be in the sun, wear sunscreen with a sun protection factor rating of at least 15. Make sure to reapply sunscreen to your child and yourself, frequently.

Also be sure to protect your eyes by wearing sunglasses.