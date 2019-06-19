Why I appreciate dad

Last Sunday was celebrated as Father's Day and many of us used the opportunity to honour and tell our fathers and father figures in our lives just how much they are appreciated.

With Father's Day wishes still fresh on your lips, Baby Steps gave our little ones the opportunity to celebrate their dads. They tell us why their dads are so special to them:

Charlie, 5: I love my daddy because he always provides for me and my sister. He loves us and he always spends time and plays with us.

Haley, 7: I am happy for my dad. I like him because he protects me. He also always does his best to keep his promises to me and he teaches me important things about life.

Shianne, 4: I love my dad because I am his princess and he is always kind and nice to me. He also says no hitting and no mean words.

A'ja, 6: Daddy is the best daddy because he always tickles me and makes me laugh. He takes me to fun places and he reads to me all the time. Sometimes when I get in trouble he helps me to escape mommy's naughty corner time. I love him. Happy Fathers' Day, Ice King!

Shawn, 6: My uncle George is my dad because my real daddy is in heaven. I love uncle very much because he takes care of me all the time and plays with me when mom is at work or on the road. He is always nice to me and Grandma says daddy would be proud.

Kayley, 4: Daddy is my hero and he is my best friend too.

Cam'ron, 5: Daddy is very, very, very special because he always does fun things with me. He helps me with my homework and he showed me how to tie my shoelace.

Liam, 5: My daddy is not in Jamaica but I seem him on the phone in a video every day. Daddy says he loves me every day; he buys nice things for me and the last time he was in Jamaica he made me help him to give all the people on the street food and drinks. That day was fun with him. It was also fun when he took me on a ride all around Jamaica.

Joel, 7: I am a daddy's girl. He is my favourite person because he understands me better than anyone else. My dad takes very good care of me. He helps me to come up with solutions to problems that I meet. He taught me how to keep my anger in check, how to read and how to perfect my drawings. My daddy is also hilarious and he is kind and he takes care of mom. He is really the best.