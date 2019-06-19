AC Marriott — to bolster Jamaica's image internationally

THE AC Marriott Kingston Hotel, which opened its doors to guests on Monday (June 17), is expected to fill the gap left by a shortage of rooms in the capital city, executive director of the Jamaica Hotel & Tourist Association (JHTA) Omar Robinson has said.

Speaking to the Business Observer, Robinson said the 220-room luxury hotel will increase the numbers and will serve to further bolster the country's image internationally.

“Kingston has a shortage of rooms, so coming in with another 200-plus rooms will increase the numbers.

“There are times throughout the year when Kingston properties are way oversold and we're getting a lot more of those times. The opening of the AC Marriott is definitely going to help to accommodate more people and having the name, a full-service Marriott in Kingston, it's an international brand, it brings international recognition to the destination and as such will attract new visitors,” Robinson noted.

The cutting-edge facility, already tipped to become a game-changer in the industry, is the product of a partnership between Sandals Resorts International and Marriott International.

It's the second AC-branded hotel in the Caribbean, with a 57,920 square feet flexible meeting space and a fitness centre.

The hotel features also include an AC Kitchen, focused on European-style breakfast, an AC Lounge, a full bar and three electric car charging stations.

“The property, I think, will have the most banquet space, so it can cater to large groups, I think up to 600 persons or more.

“It's a fantastic, new and exciting property. I think it's a modern property and just the architecture, the design is very sleek, very contemporary and will upgrade the landscape of the Kingston properties,” the executive director expressed.