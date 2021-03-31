BOJ policy rate remains unchanged at 0.50 per cent

Jamaica's central bank announced at the start of this week that it will continue to hold its policy rate at 0.50 per cent per annum in an effort to stimulate economic growth and aid recovery from the crushing effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The policy interest rate is offered to deposit-taking institutions on overnight placements with the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ), which has continuously kept this rate at an historic low of 0.50 per cent based on its projection that inflation will remain steady and within the targeted four to six per cent range over the long term.

The BOJ, in a news statement this week, said that its decision to keep the policy rate at this level was aimed at facilitating speedy economic recovery and jump-start greater economic activities in the pandemic's aftermath. The bank further said that while the country's economic outlook remains uncertain, there was cautious optimism as vaccination programmes commence.

“While the impact of COVID-19 has recently led to an increase in the stringency of measures in Jamaica to control its spread, there remains optimism about future GDP (gross domestic product) growth as vaccination programmes have commenced both locally and globally. The BOJ remains committed to ensuring that inflation remains low and stable, within its target, and, at the same time, is prepared to take all necessary actions to ensure that Jamaica's financial system remains sound,” the release stated, noting that the next policy decision announcement is scheduled for May 18, which will be issued by the bank's newly formed monetary committee.

The BOJ, in its forecast for economic activity, further said it was expecting a contraction in the economy in the range of 10 to 12 per cent for the last fiscal year (2020/21) with partial growth in the range of four to eight per cent for the upcoming 2021/22 fiscal year.

“A projected decline in real GDP for the March 2021 quarter is expected to be mainly reflected in hotels and restaurants, transport, storage and communication and other services,” the BOJ stated further, noting the bank's expectation for a smaller decline during the last quarter of FY2020/2021 in comparison to the previous three quarters, despite the continued impacts of the pandemic on travel and entertainment activities.

As for inflation, the bank said it was expecting this to average around five per cent over the next two years and for the most part keep track within the prescribed four to six per cent range.

“The risks to the inflation forecast are balanced. Factors that could cause the inflation rate to be higher than forecasted include stronger than anticipated increases in international oil and grains prices. However, inflation could be lower than forecasted, given stronger than anticipated reversals in the prices for agriculture items,” the BOJ said.

In February inflation fell to 3.8 per cent, down from the 4.7 per cent reported by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica in January. The decline stemmed from a fall in prices for vegetables and starchy foods due to an improvement in agricultural supplies.