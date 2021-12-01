Business Notes

A connected party of Kingston Wharves Limited sold 183,967 shares between November 18 – 22.

A director of Panjam Investments Limited exercised his stock option plan for 2,010,890 shares on November 17, while a connected party sold the same volume for $70 on the same day for a consideration of $140,762,300.

A director of Pulse Investments Limited sold 8,712,360 shares for $4 on November 11.

A connected party of Radio Jamaica Limited sold 105,780 shares on November 12.

A connected party of Supreme Ventures Limited sold 20,000 shares on November 8.

A director of Future Energy Source Company Limited purchased 500,000 shares on November 16. A senior manager of Mayberry Investments Limited sold 266,667 shares on November 18 while a connected party sold 189,449 shares between November 23 – 24.

A connected party of Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited sold 44,506 shares on November 25.

A connected party of Sagicor Select Funds Limited – Financial sold 6,120,000 shares on November 24.

A connected party of Caribbean Producers Jamaica Limited sold 200,000 shares between November 11 – 16.

A senior manager of Victoria Mutual Investments Limited purchased 32,000 shares between November 19 – 22.

Katherine Francis, Anthony Shaw and Simon Roberts have been appointed as directors of CAC 2000 Limited effective today.

Salada Foods Jamaica Limited's 2021 audited financials have been delayed and should be published by December 13.

Honey Bun (1982) Limited has declared a dividend of $0.127 to be paid on January 5 to shareholders on record as of December 8. This payment totals $59.85 million.

JMMB Group Limited has declared a dividend of $0.25 to be paid on January 7 to shareholders on record as of December 10. This payment totals $488.89 million.

The board of Kingston Wharves Limited will meet today to consider the declaration of an interim dividend.

— By David Rose