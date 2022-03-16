E-payment market doubles

THE e-payment market more than doubled over the last two years, according to data from the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ).

Data obtained from the central bank show e-payment transactions in 2021 were valued at $26.89 billion.

That was up 129 per cent over the $11.69 billion which were made by e-cards or e-payment methods in 2019. In 2020, e-payment transactions were valued at $21.29 billion, which itself was 82 per cent higher than the previous year. It is believed the onset of the novel coronavirus disease contributed to the explosion in e-payment methods.

E-payment products are linked to mobile apps and payment cards used for electronic transactions.

The operations of the dominant sector player in the e-payments market, Alliance Financial Services Limited ( AFS), fizzled at the end of 2021 under a regulatory crackdown.

Other companies in the finance space are seeking to take over and grow the affected business lines, including e-payment services.

The Jamaica Observer reached out to the BOJ for transaction values in the segment.

The BOJ defines e-money as referring to electronically, including magnetically, stored monetary value on any device or instrument or server as represented by a claim on the payment service provider (PSP) which is issued on receipt of funds for the purpose of making payments and which is accepted as a means of payment by persons.

At year end 2021, the two companies authorised by Bank of Jamaica as mobile wallet providers were the National Commercial Bank (NCB) and Sagicor Bank Jamaica.

At year end 2021, Alliance Financial Services, which was another e-payments provider, had its licence revoked. Since then, Sagicor has made an offer for the entity and is now awaiting regulatory approval.

Cards issued by deposit-taking institutions (DTIs) are regulated under the Banking Services Act. Authorised payment service providers (non-DTI entities) are regulated under the Payments Clearing and Settlement Act, 2010 (PCSA, 2010) and the Fintech Regulatory Sandbox (Sandbox) Guidelines.

The guidelines include governance arrangements, consumer protection, risk management controls, reporting and monitoring requirements.

Transaction volume in 2021 was 14.3 million, an improvement of 89 per cent over 2020 when 7.3 million transactions were registered. That 14.3 million transactions last year were also a 155 per cent improvement over 2019, when 5.6 million transactions were registered.

The BOJ reiterated that during the period 2019 to November 2021, there were three authorised entities offering e-payment card services, but that effective December 3, 2021, authorisation of payment service operations was revoked for one entity (Alliance).

On February 14, 2022, JMMB Group indicated that it had inked a deal with with Norbrook Transaction Limited, a subsidiary of Norbrook Equities Partners (NEP), to offer its own electronic payment (ePay) card to several schools, corporate and institutional entities as well as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

This reintroduction followed the discontinuation of the ePay card that was formerly offered in partnership with AFS.