Elite Diagnostic overcomes equipment challenges at St Ann location
Location continues to see increased revenue growth month over monthWednesday, August 25, 2021
|
BY DURRANT PATE
|
Elite Diagnostic Limited has overcome the equipment challenges at its St Ann location, which severely affected the company's bottom line last year. Having resolved the equipment challenges, the diagnostic imaging services provider financials are now on the rise and the business is now surpassing expectations.
Last year the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system and the computerised tomography (CT) scan machines were subjected to frequent breakdowns. This crippled operations at the St Ann location, causing it to underperform. In addition to the frequent breakdowns, the company experienced challenges with the procurement of parts and repairs.
As a result, both machines were operational only for a very short period during the year, which dealt a severe blow on the company's income potential.
However, with the challenges resolved, the St Ann location continues to see increased revenue growth month over month. The St Ann location, which opened in September 2019, is the company's third location and offers MRI, CT scans, ultrasounds and X-rays along with doctors' offices.
With the increasing demand for imaging services, Elite Diagnostic has purchased a new MRI system that will be operational early 2022 and will be located at the Liguanea branch. The addition of the new MRI will reduce the company's operating hours and its related expenses.
Revenues for the year ended June 30 amounted to $502.3 million compared to $439.8 million made during 2020. Revenues for the fourth quarter were $136.7 million compared to $92.0 million made during the same period last year.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy