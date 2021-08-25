Entry barred!
Turks and Caicos and Bahamas block unvaccinated visitors, cruise passengersWednesday, August 25, 2021
Travellers to Turks and Caicos and cruise passengers with the hope of visiting The Bahamas, including its private islands, will need proof of vaccination before they can do so, this following new regulations declared by the island's governments. Recently, a new COVID-19 declaration signed by Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis prohibited cruises ships from entering a Bahamas port, unless fully vaccinated.
The order, which goes into effect September 3 and lasts until November 1, makes allowance for unvaccinated passengers and crew with a medical excuse. Cruise lines Royal Caribbean, MSC Cruises and Celebrity cruises have issued advisories related to the new requirement with some offering to refund money to passengers who no longer want to travel.
In Turks and Caicos Islands meanwhile, the Government has also mandated that all visitors 16 years and over to be fully vaccinated before arriving in the destination. Travellers will be required to present proof of vaccination through TCI Assured, a pre-travel portal, before entry. Travellers must be fully vaccinated, with the second shot taken over two weeks prior to travelling, or the one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine taken over two weeks before travel.
Vaccines listed as acceptable are Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Comirnaty, Spikevax, and Vaxzevria. In addition, the Government is still requiring negative COVID-19 test results taken within three days of travel, plus medical/travel insurance that covers medevac, a completed health questionnaire, agreement with the privacy policy document.
It is indicated that the requirements must be completed and uploaded to the TCI Assured portal, which is available on the Turks and Caicos Islands Tourist Board website ( www.turksandcaicostourism.com), before landing.
