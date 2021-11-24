Eppley value fund doubles profit, widens reach

Eppley value fund doubles profit, widens reachWednesday, November 24, 2021
|
Eppley Caribbean Property Fund Limited, for the financial year ended September 30, 2021, recorded net profit attributable to shareholders of Bds$5.7 million, a 204 per cent increase relative to the corresponding period in 2020.
The value fund concluded the financial year with Bds$16.3 million of liquidity, Bds$127 million in total assets and leverage of Bds$24.5 million.
Eppley Caribbean Property Fund Limited SCC (CPFV) is licensed as a mutual fund under the Barbados Mutual Funds Act. Company Chairman Nicholas Scott stated in remarks attached to unaudited results that, following the year's acquisitions the value fund's geographic footprint now spans three of the largest English-speaking countries in the Caribbean — Jamaica, Barbados, and Trinidad & Tobago.
The fund's portfolio includes commercial properties in Barbados and Jamaica spanning over 740,000 square feet of rentable space.
It owns a controlling stake in Mall Plaza in Kingston and owns the Hastings Business Centre in Barbados which is a multi-storey commercial office building consisting of 20,167 square feet in Hastings, Barbados.
The building has long been the Barbados head office of KPMG, a global professional services firm. Since the acquisition, KPMG has remained the anchor tenant.
The value fund also owns 105-107 Marcus Garvey Drive in Jamaica, and a 3.4-acre property in Newport West near the Port of Kingston, a property comprised of two fully tenanted industrial buildings with a gross area over 86,000 square feet.
Scott said that the significant increase in net profit is largely reflective of added income from recently acquired properties, net growth in the fair value of newly acquired assets, and strategic management of the Fund's operational efficiency.
