Financial compliance essential for MSMEs

FOR micro, small and medium-size enterprises (MSMEs), the ability to do the proper checks and balances involved in operating a profitable business is vital for their continued growth.

Accounting firm McGaw and Company, one of three winners of the 2021 Scotiabank Vision Achiever Programme, knows all about running a profitable business and the process of formalising MSME financing.

The firm operates as a one-stop shop for businesses in providing accounting, payroll and taxation services, as well as assisting with business and company registration, to ensure compliance with the Companies Office of Jamaica and the Tax Administration of Jamaica.

In working closely with small businesses when they're seeking funding, founder and chartered accountant Cyreca McGaw-Smith told the Jamaica Observer that these businesses may be unaware of good record-keeping practices.

“Whenever a client comes to us, they have no clue as to how to keep proper records. Entrepreneurs mostly keep track of sales but they have difficulty keeping these records in a secure location whenever they make purchases or pay expenses. They are, oftentime, clueless as it relates to who owes them and who they owe,” she told the Business Observer.

“We have to walk them through a process to get this information so we ask for all sales invoices – paid and unpaid – receipts of all expenses; bank, credit card, and loan statements. In some cases, they are unaware that they should be preparing this until they need funding. Then, of course, this becomes problematic,” she continued.

McGaw-Smith added that the firm usually then reaches out to the financial institution to inquire what the requirements are for being approved for funding.

“We then look at where the client is at in meeting these requirements. In most cases, the financial institution will require the company to be in good standing with the Companies Office of Jamaica, have a tax compliance certificate, cash flow projections, and at least two years financial statements,” she explained.

Established in 2011, McGaw and Company has assisted over 1,000 businesses since its inception.

“My vision for small businesses is for them to take their finances seriously and make an effort to keep proper records. This can help them to lower their tax liabilities and also help them make proper financial decisions,” the seasoned accountant said, noting that the company offers a programme specifically designed to help businesses manage this aspect of their operation that will leave them compliant in all areas.

She told the Business Observer, “As a member of the Young Entrepreneur Association of Jamaica, we have been educating members on overcoming these challenges. Still, more can be done such as [the Government] sponsoring programmes designed to address entrepreneurs on [being aware] of record-keeping and preparing financial statements.”