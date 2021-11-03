FosRich records best quarter in its history

FosRich said the third quarter of its financial year — the period from July to September — was the best quarter income wise for the company. The electrical, lighting and solar energy entity said income in that three-month period alone amounted to $593 million, up 11 per cent from the comparable quarter of the prior year.

It said the feat was accomplished despite reduced number of days that its stores were opened in August, due to the increase in the number of lockdown days enforced by the Government as part of measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the island.

At the same time, the company said its profit for the full nine months to the end of September was up 138 per cent to $179 million.

It said going forward it will be closely monitoring the effect the pandemic has had on its customers buying patterns as it deals with managing inventories which have been affected by the global supply chain issues and escalating costs to ship products worldwide.

FosRich also adds that its new associated company, Blue Emerald, is yet to begin operations as it awaits the designation of the Hayes, Clarendon-based facility as a special economic zone.