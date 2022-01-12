Is the future biometric?

As debates around the biometric component of the national identification system (NIDS) rage on, the use of biometric data in other ways is growing in popularity. In many cases, multinational tech companies like Amazon, Google, Apple and Microsoft are integrating biometric features into their devices and applications. For example, many iPhone users enjoy the convenience of Apple's face and touch ID features but few actually stop to acknowledge that the application is using biometric data. According to market and consumer data company Statista, it is estimated that in 2020, 80 per cent of active phones in North America, Western Europe and Asia and the Pacific had biometrics enabled.

Similarly, biometric features are becoming common in the workplace and even at home. In the workplace, for example, fingerprint swipes for time cards, temperature screenings for COVID precautions and retina scans for security access are all practices which use biometric data. Home assistants like Alexa, Siri and Google Home are also biometric identifiers which are compatible with a wide range of the Internet of Things (IoT). This allows users to make changes to their security cameras, light bulbs and door locks conveniently or remotely in some cases.

There are different types of biometric data, including facial recognition, fingerprints, finger geometry (the size and position of fingers), iris recognition, vein recognition, retina scanning, voice recognition, DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) matching digital signatures. Traditionally, biometrics were mostly used by government organisations in order to produce national IDs, for health insurance purposes or border control and airport security.

In Jamaica today, biometric data is already being used by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) in the form of its Automated Palm and Fingerprint Identification System. Arvel Grant, senior director in the Major Technology Transformation Branch at the Ministry of National Security, said the system is a forensic tool which provides information on criminal record history. At the same time, fingerprint scans are also taken when processing the national voter ID.

Indian market research firm Research Dive is estimating that the global biometrics market will generate revenue in the region of US$104,959.6 million by 2028, and grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 15 per cent from 2021 to 2028.

Biometrics are growing in popularity because they can be used as security tools which are harder to fake or steal. Biometric data is also convenient and easy to use and will remain unchanged for the life of the user. However, there are privacy concerns regarding biometric data falling into the hands of malicious persons and general scepticism about who has access to biometric data on the back end of biometric-enabled devices and applications.

Many countries have introduced legislation to guide how biometric data is collected and used, and penalties for breaches.