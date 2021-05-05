JN affiliate MC Systems acquires international banking platform

Management Control (MC) Systems, the technology member company of Jamaica National (JN) Group, has acquired Phoenix International, a world leading core banking platform, in a deal set to power the financial landscape locally.

The platform developed by Microsoft technology aims to enhance the suite of financial services offered by institutions across the Caribbean, Latin America and Africa. The solution is also expected to empower financial institutions to rise above their competition, transform their business and deliver superior customer service, at an affordable price.

Dwayne Russell, general manager, MC Systems, said the acquisition, along with its existing technology suite of innovative tools and solutions, will provide clients with one of the world's most trusted and innovative core banking solutions.

“Its unique architecture makes what could be a complicated process for clients incredibly simple and crucially, far more affordable than competitive solutions,” he said.

He further added, “We are incredibly excited for our clients and the exciting future this offers them here, in the Caribbean, Africa and in the Americas. We want to make what may seem complex simpler, and also more secure. Financial services must transform to remain critical utilities of the future, and we, at MC Systems, are primed to drive success for our clients, countries and our people.”

According to commercial director of Phoenix International, Dmitri Dawkins, the solutions offered will help clients and brands across the region to securely and efficiently futureproof their businesses.

“As the industry evolves, so has our solutions, strategy and portfolio. Our clients are our partners, so their success is our success. Our expertise, along with our incredible client support programme, means they can look to the future with confidence and security,” he said, noting the company's enterprise scale approach which integrates with existing infrastructure, making complicated processes simpler.

Speaking to the efficiency and reliability of the software, Dawkins said that the open architecture on which Phoenix's database is built, securely affords open and easy access to customer and account data.

“It uses Microsoft technologies throughout every tier of the architecture, from the development environment to the user experience, integration to the database and server operating system. Uniquely, Phoenix International houses non-core modules like teller, collections, relationship pricing and card management, all in one place,” he said.