Ministry of Tourism assessing Omicron spike in US

The Ministry of Tourism is keeping watch on North America, its major market for receipts, as the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus has spiked in both the United States and Canada, forcing the cancellation of flights.

“Minister Bartlett and the team are in constant contact with the sector here and overseas,” Delano Seiveright, senior advisor and strategist in the Ministry of Tourism, told Jamaica Observer, adding that “there is a negative impact but the so far the sector is holding”.

While noting that, based on research, it is widely accepted that the Omicron variant is not as severe as Delta, he said high vaccination rates in Jamaica's major source markets as well as along the island's tourism corridors will mitigate the impact of the surge in COVID-19 cases. Notwithstanding, he admitted that the situation is “highly fluid” due to the instability caused by the variant.

“The major issue is its high transmissibility, which ends up being identified in COVID tests, which interrupts travel plans, disrupts staffing for airlines and wreaks a bit of havoc on projections and effective planning,” the senior advisor stated.

Over the weekend, Jamaican airports saw the cancellation of six inbound flights, including from JetBlue in the US and WestJet in Canada, he told the Business Observer. Up to press time, Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay had three cancellations from WestJet, Delta and Spirit.

Seiveright also pointed out that cancellations of flights in North America will have more of an impact on domestic routes in the US than on overseas flights. However, he said Jamaica could be indirectly impacted in cases in which visitors have made plans to travel to the island using connecting flights.

“We have had reports of some guests affected by cancellations. For example, someone's flight from Cincinnati, Ohio, to Charlotte, North Carolina, is cancelled, thereby missing their connecting from Charlotte to Montego Bay,” he explained.

At the same time, he said the Ministry of Tourism has noted guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on how to treat with people who test positive but are asymptomatic.

On Monday the CDC advised that people who test positive for COVID-19 but have no symptoms should isolate for five days, down from the previous recommendation of 10 days. In addition to shaving the isolation period by half, the CDC said it recommends people who are asymptomatic to wear a mask for an additional five days when around others. The agency attributed the change to growing evidence that the virus is most infectious in the two or three days after symptoms arise.

Seiveright said the Ministry of Tourism is awaiting guidance from the Ministry of Health and Wellness which, “to our knowledge, is keeping abreast of the fast-changing scientific advice from major agencies like the CDC and will no doubt consider and make their own assessments”.