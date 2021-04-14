NCB announces changes to banking structure

The National Commercial Bank (NCB) recently announced changes to its corporate, commercial and consumer banking division which it has divided into two separate business divisions.

The changes, which took effect on Monday last, saw the financial entity dividing the banking segment into an individual corporate and commercial banking division and a retail banking division.

In its announcement at the start of this week, the bank said that Senior General Manager Brian Boothe, who has current responsibility for corporate, commercial and consumer banking, will now assume leadership of the newly created corporate and commercial divisions.

“His responsibilities will include oversight of the teams responsible for the bank's corporate and commercial customers, collections and enterprise underwriting,” the release stated.

It further said that Sheree Martin, whose responsibility will now include oversight of the consumer banking portfolio, small and medium enterprise (SME) clients and customer experience, will now lead the retail banking division for the financial entity.

The organisational health portfolio previously managed by Martin, “will [now] be managed by our group human resources (HR) and facilities division,” the entity also stated.

As the country's largest financial institution growing its market shares by over one per cent to 35.3 per cent in 2020 according to Bank of Jamaica data, NCB has been aggressively pushing the reform of its banking channels as it shift to become a fully digital entity by 2024. With assets valued at over 1.8 trillion, the bank is seeking to improve efficiencies and boost customer engagement across its divisions.

Just last week, Scotiabank, which is its closest banking counterpart, made some similar changes to its organisational structure.