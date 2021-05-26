Panjam's fortunes turn positive as earnings recover from COVID-19 shock

Following the collapse in asset prices in March 2020, Panjam Investments Limited saw its bottom line return to normal levels as net profit attributable to shareholders came in at $1.01 billion for the first quarter, compared to the $4.91 million generated in the prior period.

The total income of the property management and investment-focused holding company returned to the black as it recorded $784.85 million propelled mainly from its core property segment which increased by one per cent to $525.13 million.

Panjam's investments segment delivered $225 million in returns compared to the $1.08 billion unrealised decline exasperated by the decline in the local equity markets in 2020. Other income shrunk from $363.1 million to $34.72 million which was influenced during that quarter by the non-recurring sale of its Bamboo Avenue property to First Rock Capital Holdings Limited.

With earnings from some of its investments impacted by the dividend restriction implemented last year, Panjam cut operating expenses by a further five per cent to $422.37 million as the company looked to conserve cash. This saw Panjam recording an operating profit of $371.41 million versus the operating loss of $654.76 million in 2020.

However, finance costs jumped by 54 per cent to $224.34 million as Panjam's increased borrowings along with a higher effective interest rate led to higher costs.

Due to there being no more major shocks for its associate companies, Panjam's share of profit grew by 54 per cent to $902.65 million, largely attributed to Sagicor Group Jamaica's successful recovery in profits which rocketed by 54 per cent to $2.91 billion. Panjam made mention of New Castle Company Limited, the parent of Walkerswood Caribbean Foods, on the increased performance of its associates. Even with a taxation expense rather than a tax credit, Panjam's consolidated net profit closed out at $1.02 billion versus the $12 million. Earnings per share for the first quarter was $0.95 with net profit generated in the first quarter making up 29 per cent of the 2020 financial year's results.

Total assets increased by 11 per cent to $62.44 billion due to the improvements in investment in associated companies, financial assets at amortised cost and deposits. Total liabilities decreased by two per cent to $15.06 billion while equity attributable to shareholders grew by 16 per cent to $47.09 billion. Panjam declared a dividend of $0.15 ($159.92 million) for shareholders on record as of May 28 for payment on June 18. Panjam also gained access to dividends from Sagicor Jamaica, JMMB Group Limited and other investments following the Bank of Jamaica's decision to remove its dividend moratorium on payments from 2020. The company's mixed use Rok Hotel should be opened by the start of the winter tourist season after three years of development.

“Although there was a spike in COVID-19 cases locally in the first quarter of 2021, we continue to see a measured return to normalcy as a result of the Government of Jamaica's efforts to contain any additional spread of the virus,” Panjam executives Stephen Facey and Paul Hanworth stated in the shareholder report.

“We applaud our Government and private sector leaders who are taking the steps necessary to ensure and enable the increase in business activities in a safe manner. We are extremely grateful to, and proud of, the PanJam and Jamaica Property teams, and we appreciate the guidance provided by our directors as we continue to navigate these uncertain and challenging times. We thank you, our shareholders, for your patience and trust,” the added.