Sagicor Select Funds strengthens in second quarter

After taking a hit in 2020 from the shocks of the equity market, Sagicor Select Funds Limited (SSF) saw an improved performance in the second quarter as stocks on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) moved higher.

SSF is designed to track a representative index on the JSE with its Class B shares (SelectF) mirroring the movement of the Financial Index while the Class C shares (SelectMD) match the composition of the Manufacturing and Distribution Index (M&D Index).

SelectMD continued its recovery as it produced a net profit of $457.59 million relative to the 13 per cent improvement in its core index. As a result of the 28 per cent improvement in the M&D Index in the first six months, SelectMD's total assets surpassed its 2019 financial year value of $4 billion to close period at $4.24 billion. This also erased the accumulated deficit and resulted in retained earnings for the fund.

With Massy Holdings expected to cross-list on the JSE by January 2022, it's expected that SelectMD might have to embark on a massive rebalancing for the Trinidadian conglomerate which is valued at TT$8.14 billion or $179.83 billion in local currency. SelectF rebalanced its portfolio in the second quarter to the tune of $539 million. This was done to account for Guardian Holdings Limited listing on the JSE at the start of May.

“We don't necessarily expect every new issue will be in the manufacturing or financial space. We are hopeful that it won't be for every new issue that we'll have to consider taking a position based on our funds and the size of these new issues. In particular, for larger companies, if it is part of the index and it's making up less than one per cent — the impact on rebalancing is not as severe or seen in market. However, rebalancing is a feature of the fund and we do take into consideration our impact on the overall market whenever it is that we're rebalancing,” responded manager of research and equity at Sagicor Investments Jodian Aris at the virtual Select Funds annual general meeting recently.

SelectF reversed its first-quarter losses as it generated a net profit of $72.94 million in the second quarter, which left it with $18.24 million in net profit at the end of June. SelectF's total assets at the end of June stood at $4.39 billion.

“There is general optimism going forward based on vaccination programmes, reopening of sectors, and relaxation of restrictive measures. Notwithstanding, there is still risk as new variants arise which could result in the reversal of these relaxed measures or possible closures of some sectors. The economy is expected to recover based on current trends in the macroeconomic environment and this should support improved performance of listed companies.” stated Aris on the outlook for the country ahead of the rest of the year.