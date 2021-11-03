VM still has no plans for banking licence

The VM Group maintains that, even as it undergoes changes to create greater synergy among its subsidiaries, it has no intention to apply for a banking licence and will continue operating the country's sole building society.

Courtney Campbell, chief financial officer of the VM Group said there were “still no plans” for the group to apply for a banking licence before adding, “Given the Banking Services Act that was passed recently, it really allows all the deposit-taking institutions to offer most of the deposit products and lending products. So, for example, [we] will soon introduce a credit card. So the only thing were are not doing at this point is offering a chequing account.”

Building societies in other markets, such as the UK, do offer chequing accounts, but the VM chief said the entity can't because “we are not a part of the clearing system, that's the advantage we are forgoing now by not being a commercial bank”.

But, he said, despite having no plans for a commercial banking licence, “we are saying to our members, recognise that we are doing so much more than just mortgages and savings, recognise that all your financial needs, including general insurance, can be taken care of by the VM Group”.

He said in October the entity started receiving money transfers by way of the automated clearing house (ACH). “We are the first non-shareholder participant in the ACH. We are now receiving credits originating from other banks for application to accounts in VMBS at this point. We haven't told the public that as yet.” Electronic transactions are done by either real time gross settlement (RTGS), which is immediate and costs more than ACH, which is done on another business day and cheaper.

Campbell added: “There are so many other things we can focus on rolling out to add value to our members and clients. What we do, we march according to their beat. Whatever products and services they ask for that we find viable to introduce, that's what we focus on introducing. So they have been asking for credit cards and we will be introducing credit cards. They ask for auto loans, we change the rules to allow the introduction of auto loans. They ask for commercial mortgages, we've started offering commercial mortgages. They've asked for international debit cards, we are working on that. We have not heard them asking us for chequing accounts.” He added that it may become relevant as “we deal more with business customers”.

He added that there are no plans for demutualising the entity. “As a management team and a board, we discussed that in detail in 2016 and we decided that we wished to continue as a mutual for the foreseeable future for several reasons. We think that nothing is wrong with being a publicly listed entity, we have one in the group – VM Investments. Nothing is wrong with privately held companies, we have several in the group. But we think the financial sector actually benefits from a diversity of ownership structures. We think it's a good thing when some of the large institutions in the country are owned by the masses of the people.”

There was a wave of demutualisation during which member-owned entities, such as mutual societies and cooperative societies, transitioned to joint stock companies, but that has tapered off and the remaining mutuals have found ways to respond to the public.