Bad timing

Energy Minister Daryl Vaz has indicated that he is “concerned about the timing of the increase” in electricity rates granted recently to the Jamaica Public Service (JPS), but added there is little he can do about it because “the OUR's [Office of Utilities Regulation] decision may be subject to review only by the OUR and by way of judicial review in the courts”.

Vaz, who was commenting publicly for the first time about the recent 1.4 per cent increase in electricity rates approved by the OUR, however, hinted to Jamaica's House of Representatives yesterday that he was not in agreement with the increase at this time.

“It is an established fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a crushing blow to the economy of Jamaica and to many of our own Jamaican people who were already experiencing financial hardship,” he argued as he noted that, when he learnt of the increase, he reviewed the Electricity Act 2015 “to satisfy myself of any legal or other authority that may be vested in the minister to influence or defer the adjustment made to the electricity rate”.

The comments came as JPS customers have been expressing anger since the rate increase was announced earlier this month. The increase takes effect in October. It also came on the back of his Opposition counterpart, Phillip Paulwell, calling for the Government to urge the JPS to delay the increase when it was announced almost two weeks ago.

“My plea wasn't that there is no justification in the OUR's ruling. I did not enter the matter dealing with the legal and regulatory effect of the OUR ruling,” Paulwell pointed out. “The reason I didn't do that is because we have created an environment where investors can feel that the rules are certain and that they are not changed midway. So my issue was not with the ruling of the OUR, my issue was based on a humanitarian and what I would regard as a conscience application of this ruling.”

“I was expecting the Government to use its moral suasion to use its influence...and all I was suggesting is for the minister to say to JPS, you don't have to implement this increase at this time. People are suffering now. The hardship is great now and a delay will not kill the company but can kill some Jamaicans who are suffering at this time,” he added after expressing disappointment that the Government did not try to convince the OUR to defer the increase at this time.

Paulwell, pointing to the rising price of oil, which reached a three-year high of US$75 per barrel on Monday, while liquefied natural gas (LNG) is also approaching an all-time high, forecast that electricity prices will rise more than the 1.4 per cent approved by the OUR.

“We are also aware, because over 60 per cent of our electricity is generated through LNG, that the price of LNG is approaching an all-time high. So we do expect, in the next number of days or weeks, that the price of electricity will be further impacted. People are having it rough. Between 2016 and now the price of electricity has moved from 22 cents [per kilowatt hour] to just about 30 cents [per kilowatt hour]. It is going to go even higher. So all I am suggesting is that the Government could use moral suasion to say to the [JPS], just hold strain, let us wait until the burden of this pandemic is relieved before we implement this increase, and I still believe that it is not too late to achieve that.”

However, having indicated that the “OUR is an independent body and the minister cannot get involved as people believe,” Vaz indicated that changes could be made to the Electricity Act, which is now being reviewed by a joint select committee of Parliament, and as such allowing for an opportunity to address issues such as these from a regulatory and legislative perspective. He, however, did not attempt to say what changes could be made.

The Electricity Act is due for review every five years and Vaz is hoping that one will be ready to be gazetted later this year or early next year. Vaz told his parliamentary colleagues that the review “affords us an opportunity as parliamentarians to address issues such as this one from a regulatory and legislative perspective” and encouraged them “to avail [themselves] of this opportunity”.

Opposition spokesman on finance, Julian Robinson, has also called on the Government to intervene in the situation now facing a number of communities in his constituency of St Andrew South Eastern, where entire communities have been experiencing daily power outages, seemingly as a means of hindering electricity theft.

He reiterated that the action of penalising paying customers was unfair and unjust. “This affects all consumers. It has been going on for months…the Government is a 20 per cent owner of JPS and should not stand for this type of behaviour. The OUR needs to take a stronger stance. I have people whose children can't access online school because the light turn off every day, I have people who have to work from home and they can't because the light turn off every day,” he lamented.

On Monday, the OUR advised that it had launched an investigation and written to the JPS requesting information regarding complaints from customers about daily, prolonged power cuts.

The regulator said it was awaiting JPS's response and would provide a further update when the investigations had concluded. At the same time, it stressed that the agency had not approved any policy or measure for the JPS to use outages as a means of controlling electricity losses.