Bernard Lodge 2022 projects valued at $19 b

SUCCESSFUL bidders from among ten who expressed interest and proposed their plans under Phase One of the Greater Bernard Lodge Development are expected to conclude on sale agreements soon.

The Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) indicates that the Sugar Company Jamaica Holdings Limited (SCJH) is currently executing the sale agreements for blocks in the planned development.

The response sent to the Jamaica Observer explained, “The tender process commenced in 2021 with Phase I. It is anticipated that ​sale agreements for Phase I will be ​executed in early 2022, with construction commencing by 2024. The estimated aggregate investment value of the development is over $19 billion.​ All projects are expected to commence construction by 2024. Given same and our current status, we cannot indicate which project will start in 2022.”

The divestment process, which is managed by both SCJH and DBJ, is being guided by the Greater Bernard Lodge Development Master Plan (GBLDMP), a long-term project, which covers 5,397.02 acres.

Under the plan, blocks to be divested include light industrial blocks, mixed-use blocks, residential blocks detached and townhouses, and social services blocks.

Administrators of the GBLDMP in 2021 invited qualified developers to participate in a competitive divestment process for land within the development area. The DBJ indicates that the ​divestment of lands under the Greater Bernard Lodge Development will be undertaken in three phases.

Phase One commenced on 28 July 2021 and bid submission deadline was 7 October 2021. The DBJ received 14 bids from 10 entities expressing an interest in acquiring the lands.

Phase I included 5 blocks, being: 3 residential (aggregate acreage 124.84 acres) and 2 light industrial blocks (aggregate acreage 74.37), with a total acreage of 199.21 acres.

The DBJ, in its communication to the Business Observer, said “The bids were evaluated and preferred bidders identified for all the lots. The recommended preferred bidders were also approved by Cabinet. The SCJH is in the process of executing the sale agreements.”

Phase II of the Greater Bernard Lodge Development is ​currently being tendered. Tender opening was 8 December 2021.

Phase II will have two separate request for proposal (RFP) documents spanning 20 blocks for the following developments: Residential (detached and townhouse); and mixed use (the establishment of an urban town centre) and residential (townhouse).

Expressions of interest to acquire the RFP must be made to info@bernardlodgeja.com. Bid submission deadline for residential is February 2022 while for mixed use it is March 2022. Phase III is expected to be launched in the second quarter of 2022/23.

The DBJ stated, “Phase II has been receiving interest from various entities interested in the mixed-use development and the residential development. Given that we are in an active tender process the interested investors will not be disclosed at this time.”

It added, “To date, all sections that have been publicly tendered have received expressions of interest, that is, an indication from the entities that they will purchase the RFP.”

The DBJ stated, “To date, investor interest has been high ​and the Government looks forward to partnering with qualified private investors to successfully implement the project.”