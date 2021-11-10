CPJ beats supply chain challenges

As the world of commerce tries to return to normality, Jamaican businesses are finding themselves in a new era of tighter credit and intransigent supply chain challenges.

Caribbean Producers Jamaica (CPJ) is one company which has sought to navigate by cutting internal costs, maintaining good relations with suppliers and advancing inventory. It is paying off, but the company remains watchful.

CEO Tom Tyler, in an exclusive interview with the Jamaica Observer stated, “I do believe that we are in a very good position to take care of the market. We are still not past the supply chain crunch and it's something that we have to be reassessing on a weekly basis and taking a position in inventory to make sure we can have the products here when our customers need them.”

He outlined, “At the end of the day we carry over 4000 SKUs [stock keeping units] from wines, to spirits, the ready to drink beverages which we are best known for, paper goods, and dry foods from around the world, plus refrigerated and frozen foods. We feel that our team is up to the challenge and will continue to service the industry and make sure that when tourists come to visit Jamaica, they are able to enjoy their food and beverage at the same level that they were in 2019, in today's world.”

Commenting on the dynamics now in play, Tyler observed, “A commercial roll of foil, previously purchased for US$21, we have to now book at US$35. That is a product that is on allocation. It is only sold to long-time customers and only in certain amounts. We are finding that in multiple areas, things are being allocated.” Allocation and allocated here refers to the fact that short supply has led to a rationining of sales to clients.

As the largest supplier of food and beverage to the hospitality sector, the financial results of the CPJ were severely impacted by the pandemic and ultimately the shutdown of the travel industry.

Group sales fell from the month of March 2020 and continued to be adversely affected until the end of the fiscal year, June 2020. As a result, sales in Q4 of the fiscal year 2020 were US$5.78 million, down 79 per cent compared to Q4 of the last fiscal year 2019.

The loss in revenue for this period was observed both in onshore and offshore operations. The company-implemented strategies, including debtor management coupled with inventory containment, resulted in strong cash flow management. Vendors were paid, decreasing total liabilities by US$10.02 million at year end, June 2020.

The company also implemented IT software changes, which resulted in slashing operating cost by US$700,000 monthly and working with tighter staffing arrangements.

Tyler shared with the Business Observer, “CPJ now running business at almost US$700,000 less monthly than prior to COVID. We have re-engineered the company. We are a leaner fighting machine [with a ] much tighter team, which reports directly to the top.”

Tyler noted that demand for products continued to be very light going into the first quarter of this year, occasioned by government transition in the United States and the roll-out of vaccination programmes.

“There was a lot of confusion. The first quarter was very soft,” Tyler observed, noting that it was only in the company's final quarter, ended June 2021, that “things turned around and things turned the corner”. As 2021 began, the company prepared for larger numbers of tourists reaching Jamaica. “In April to May we started gearing up our inventory,” Tyler outlined.

However, true recovery in demand only became evident in the months of June, July, and August “as people started feeling more comfortable to travel, aligned with the regression of COVID-19 in the United States and other large clients for Jamaica, the United Kingdom and Canada”.

An upset happened when the Delta virus started hitting the US. Tyler noted, “There was a setback on what we thought was initially going to happen. Tourism arrivals for September to October 2021 were closer to 70 per cent of 2019 numbers, whereas we had originally anticipated 100 per cent.”

Now, in the month of November, optimism is once again rising. The CEO said, “We are now [in] November, we are again on the downside of COVID in Jamaica, the United States and Canada are looking good for November and December. CPJ, however, is watchful, taking note of the sticky wicket created by unchanging supply chain difficulties and the unpredictability of COVID.”

Tyler said, “Everybody knows ...throughout the world there have been massive shipping price increases. From Asia a 40-foot container which cost US$3,000 now costs US$15,000. From Europe the cost has tripled to US$9,000. Overland, US trucking costs are up 120 per cent. We have had a very high increase on moving stuff overland in the United States and so that has affected the cost of goods. There are also delays. We are booking and unable to get containers. Also they do not arrive on time. A 40-day transit time ends up being 90 days.”

“Also, the cost of goods have been impacted depending on the industry you are buying from and the country. Manufacturers are having component problems, including the availability of boxes, bottles, and tins, which have hindered filling orders, creating challenges in the supply chain. Freight has gone up substantially. Packaging for canned goods has gone up dramatically. Also raw material costs across the board. We have had a lot of issues, there is no stability in the market right now,” Tyler asserted. CPJ purchases supplies from 35 countries around the world.

However, the CEO says, “I feel very proud of the company over the last 24 months on what we accomplished when COVID was happening and there was no business. We integrated new software which has helped us analyse and effectively buy with a much tighter team.”

Looking forward to the December period and demands for the Christmas season, Tyler said, “We will have supplies of all our core items into the Christmas season. We are well ahead of the supply chain as we started our stocking in June, July, and August. I feel that demand will be strong going into the winter season. The key is to be ahead of the logistics problems to be able to have goods in the warehouse. If someone is working on a just-in-time delivery they will face challenges, they will be out of the game. Cisco Foods and US food services are having major problems with supply and fulfillment rates. [However] CPJ has done an excellent job of getting ahead of that curve to make sure we have supplies for when the guests return in full force.”

Tyler recommends the CPJ approach to creditors, which is to pay them without delay. “During COVID I took it upon myself to reach out to all my vendors and pay them within a timely fashion when COVID hit. It has made a very big difference. If you have not paid your bills people do not want to provide credit now. If people do not treat their vendors right they are out of the game. For them to do a restart and get credit is very difficult at this time. International credit and reinsurance companies cut their books down after COVID,” CPJ's CEO Tom Tyler shared.