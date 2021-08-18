Credit unions' growth outpaces banks

JAMAICA's 25 credit unions, with an asset base of $143.63 billion as at June 30, 2021, are collectively less than one-tenth the size of the island's eight commercial banks which, all together, have assets of $2 trillion as at March 31, 2021. However, leaders in the Jamaica Cooperative Credit Union League (JCCUL) report that the sector continues to grow membership, even under COVID-19 conditions.

Marcia Osborne, Group HRD and administration manager, JCCUL, who is currently acting in place of Group CEO Robin Levy, who is on leave, told the Jamaica Observer, “With a membership of 1.04 million out of the 1.26 million employed labour force, credit unions are seen as the entities that are more concerned about improving their member-owners lives over making super profits.”

The community banking sector grew 7.6 per cent year over year to June 2021. Total assets at June 2021 were $143.63 billion, which compares to assets of $130.67 billion as at June 30, 2020. Membership which was 1.015 million at June 2020 grew to 1.048 million at June 2021. Member savings also remain robust at $108.53 billion at June 30, 2021, up from $100.61 billion at June 2020.

Osborne told the Business Observer that Jamaicans continue to be attracted to credit unions, which “provide the highest interest rate on regular savings in the financial sector [average 1.93 per cent versus less than 1 per cent from other financial institutions].” As at June 30, 2021 loans at credit unions stood at $95.08 billion dollars, up from the $94.495 billion it was as of December 2020. Loan growth in 2020 was 3.84 per cent. As at 30 June 2021, growth of 0.62 per cent annualised at 2.48 per cent.

Despite the slowdown in borrowing, the credit union executive said loan demand continues to centre on car loans, which show the largest demand, as “the Jamaican populace moves to owning motor vehicles to avoid travelling via public transport, due in part to COVID-19 and also for comfort”. On average, 40 per cent of a credit union's loan book pertains to motor vehicle loans.

Osborne said that in terms of loans, interest rates differ among credit unions but are generally competitive. She asserts also that their membership is attracted to the practice of putting the annual surplus or profit on operations that are appropriated to boost institutional capital and return, to members by way of dividends and patronage refunds.

In addition, the credit union executive said credit unions pay the insurance premium for all their members for loan protection and life savings insurance provided by CUNA Caribbean Insurance Limited (amounting to $419.86 million in premiums). She observed, “This particular insurance product was introduced in the 1950s to protect families that relied on a single breadwinner.” Osborne explained that before, “If the breadwinner died, the family would be saddled with debt. However, with this insurance product the loan will be repaid [up to the maximum agreed by each credit union] and the beneficiaries will receive twice the savings of the deceased.”

The community banker said that for members who take out a goal-oriented savings product (Golden Harvest) the goal will be paid out to the beneficiary even if the member dies before completing the maximum 10-year term. “This product has enabled children of deceased members to complete their education and meet other goals that their deceased parents had embarked on on their behalf,” she commented. Osborne told the Business Observer, “It is these member-focused products and services, paid for by credit unions, that set credit unions apart from other financial institutions as credit unions live their mantra of people helping people to succeed.”

The grouping of credit unions has been challenged by an expansion in non-performing loans (NPLs) under COVID-19 conditions. In June 2021 NPLs were $7.347 billion of a loan portfolio of $95.08 billion, up 16 per cent from December 2020 NPLs which were valued at $6.33 billion of a loan portfolio of $94.495 billion. Thus the delinquency ratios were 6.7 per cent (December 2020) vs 7.73 per cent (June 2021) in comparison to the regulatory benchmark of maximum 5 per cent.

However, management of the credit unions are hoping for light at the end of the tunnel, especially as more members appear to be turning to property ownership and entrepreneurial activities. Osborne said, “The demand for housing and the increase in the housing stock indicate that this is a growth area. However, with the NHT providing the best interest rate on mortgages, credit unions will concentrate on providing down payment and home improvement loans.

“Many credit union members and potential members are interested in starting their own business. Credit unions have also seen this as a growth area to provide loans to their members.”