Financial sector responds to independence of Bank of Jamaica

Financial sector responds to independence of Bank of JamaicaWednesday, April 21, 2021
|
BY DAVID ROSE
|
The Business Observer sought responses from members of the financial sector on the independence of the country's central bank from government control.
Published below are some of these responses.
Jerome Smalling – President
The independence of the Bank of Jamaica will improve the profile of the financial sector and our reputation on the international financial markets. The separation of objectives resulting from the new dispensation will also assist Jamaica in developing a mature financial sector without the perception of political interference. The Bank of Jamaica is afforded the freedom to manage the monetary policies in its effort to establish and maintain macro-economic stability inclusive of a stable inflation environment. The major function of providing oversight to the financial sector will also be enhanced through policy based guidelines and regulations.
SEPTIMUS BLAKE – Chief Executive Office National Commercial Bank
Although dynamism has increased in recent years, Jamaica's financial sector still lacks the depth and breadth to meet the needs of all Jamaican firms, and individuals. This in spite of the fact that Bank of Jamaica reforms and other financial sector regulatory reforms in the last few years have already led to Jamaica possessing an advanced standard of financial governance with robust financial sector institutions (banks, insurance companies, insurance intermediaries, securities dealers, investment advisors, credit unions, cambios, microfinance lenders, etc).
BOJ independence will lead to greater financial deepening because BOJ will focus on improving the transmission mechanism for monetary policy. Financial deepening means a more competitive, resilient, dynamic and adaptable financial ecosystem that provides a greater variety of financial services to a much greater proportion of the population than is now being served by the financial sector.
The clarity and transparency brought by the new inflation targeting framework will reduce medium and long-term inflation uncertainty and interest rate risk thereby lowering long-term interest rates. Lower long-term interest rates increase the viability of investments and can therefore be expected to boost private sector investment in all sectors of the economy, thereby creating jobs and improving the standard of living in Jamaica.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy