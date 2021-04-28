FosRich rolls out new e-commerce platform to service customers during COVID-19

AS more businesses seek to increase their digital services to better serve customers amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, electrical and lighting products distributor FosRich Company Limited recently launched its new e-commerce platform.

The platform, which went live last month, provides customers the full range of services and allows for payment in store or delivery, offering buyers the convenience of purchasing products from anywhere in the world.

“The site is open for viewing to all, however, to complete a transaction customers are required to create an account and become a member,” said Kerry-Ann Gray, marketing manager at FosRich.

“One of our strategic goals is to reach all our customers wherever they are — especially our Diaspora. We want them to feel comfortable with being able to shop for themselves and family members without geographics restrictions,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

The e-commerce platform developed by in-house information technology (IT) experts at minimal cost to the company, Gray said, was now in the process of having new products added as they become available. The site currently carries a full range of other products including electrical, lighting and energy-efficient products such as LED bulbs, floodlights, solar lighting and water heaters.

She further said that since the launch, the platform has been gaining steady traffic and customer feedback to date has been positive and seen by many as a step in the right direction, especially at a time when more customers are turning to online shopping as they try to conform to government-stipulated physical distancing requirements in light of the ongoing pandemic.

“We understand that shopping for construction and building products online isn't typical and that's why we aim to make it as seamless as possible for our users. We hope our customers will see the value in this offering and take advantage of it,” she also told the Business Observer while noting that the platform was expected to deliver some $3,000,000-$4,000, 0000 to the company's projected revenue target.

FosRich, an over 25-year-old company, is listed on the Junior Market of the Jamaica Stock Exchange. Through its aggressive growth strategy the company has enjoyed significant successes over the last two years, growing annual revenues to now almost total $2 billion. As a supplier of products for light, power and electrical services for home and commercial use, the business within the last year has also diversified its operations to now offer transformer repairs and has more recently ventured into the manufacturing of PVC pipes and conduits. The company also, just recently, moved to a section of its new office and distribution space on Molynes Road, which it expects to become fully operational by next year.

The addition of this new e-commerce platform adds to some 11 different business and warehouse locations from which the company offers its services.