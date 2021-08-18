HAJ exits mortgage financing, switches to core construction activities

The Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ) has exited the mortgage market and is now solely focusing on projects. The changed focus started in 2019 but has been accelerated with a new man at the head of the organisation, Dr Patrick Thelwell.

In the past, the Housing Agency of Jamaica Limited (HAJ) recorded revenue when properties were completed and sold. Sales revenue was augmented by mortgage collections used to fund core operations, including development projects and the repayment of debt. This ended in 2019 when the company sold its entire mortgage portfolio and used the funds arising to pay down debt.

The turnaround for HAJ, however, began as far back as in fiscal 2016/2017, when, following three consecutive years of net losses, the company made a profit. Before this, between financial year (FY) 2013/2014 and FY 2015/2016, expenses significantly exceeded revenues, given persistent delays in completing projects. This also contributed to liquidity challenges, although more than 51 per cent of HAJ projects were financed by public sector grants.

The turnaround in financial performance in FY 2016/17 and FY 2017/2018 resulted from HAJ's strategic decision to focus on the completion of “stalled and incomplete projects” from previous periods, as outlined in reports by the island's auditor general. Dr Thelwell told the Jamaica Observer, “HAJ is now solvent. The revised projected profitability for the end of 2021/2022 accounting year is estimated to be over $800 million dollars.”

The executive said that the turnaround at the housing agency is built on three pillars: “Revenue growth, cost containment, and debt reduction.” Thelwell explained that “in spite of the pandemic, we have been able to continue with the implementation of our planned projects which has increased our income. Simultaneously, we have significantly contained our operating cost, as a result, this has improved our profitability which has put us in position to reduce our debt obligation”.

HAJ is actively involved in eight projects, comprising 5,672 housing solutions with an estimated construction cost of $44.7 billion. Three of them, Catherine Estates, Edmund Ridge, and Mona (serviced lots), were placed on the market at the start of 2021 for sale. HAJ, as a housing provider, is competing with the National Housing Trust and private developers. Thelwell says its competitive advantage lies in savings passed on to buyers because of its role as a government agency.

He outlined, “The Housing Agency of Jamaica falls within the portfolio of the Ministry of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment, and Climate Change. The Minister of Housing is vested with particular authority under the Housing Act. HAJ routinely declares its projects under the Housing Act in which the Minister of Housing is exempt from the payment of stamp duty and transfer tax on properties. This benefit is passed on to the customer. Therefore, purchasers of HAJ properties generally pay a reduced closing cost compared to that of private sector real estate developers.”

He notes, meanwhile, that the agency provides housing solutions to sections of the Housing Market that are either underserved or not served by private sector entities. Thelwell told the Business Observer, “The HAJ is the only entity in Jamaica that provides a comprehensive package of infrastructure upgrading and land titling services for the regularisation of informal settlements. Thousands of Jamaicans who reside in unplanned communities have benefited from proper roads, legal water supply, electricity, and security of tenure,” he asserts.

It is anticipated that the agency will realise improved liquidity and profitability this financial year and beyond. Dr Thelwell, however, cautioned: “We are, however, mindful that as a government entity and based on the segment of the market that the agency serves, profit maximisation is not its primary objective. Notwithstanding, the agency is focused on generating earnings and remaining financially strong in order to continue to meet the local housing needs.”