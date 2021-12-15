Heightened inflation to last longer than anticipated

Senior deputy governor at the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) Wayne Robinson is warning that red-hot inflation squeezing household budgets is likely to last longer than initially expected.

Robinson, who was speaking during the central bank's first appearance before parliament's Standing Finance Committee under the new Bank of Jamaica (Amendment) Act 2020, outlined “The growing consensus is that the impact of these shocks are going to actually be longer than we had originally thought. Indeed, we have seen a reversal in some of the prices, but they still remain high and there's a concern that with the continuation of covid and new variants, the supply chain conditions will be extended.”

Robinson, along with his boss, BOJ Governor Richard Byles, faced questions from the committee about a myriad issues, chiefly: what actions the central bank intends to continue taking to rein in inflation which reached 8.5 per cent in October. New inflation data are expected to be published today by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica, ahead of the central bank's meeting to consider any further interest rate hikes for the year. The decision on interest rates will be communicated to the public on Monday.

So far, with inflation trending upwards, the central bank has been forced to abandon its accommodative monetary policy stance by raising its benchmark policy interest rate twice — 1 percent in September and 0.50 per cent in November — bringing the rate to 2 per cent, the highest it has been since 2018.

In addition to increasing the policy interest rate, the BOJ has also implemented measures to contain Jamaican dollar liquidity as well as mitigation measures to prevent disorderly movements in the foreign exchange market. But these collective strategies won't deliver the results consumers would like to see overnight. In fact, the BOJ admitted that it would take four to five quarters for these actions to start impacting the economy.

“Monetary policy takes time to work through the economy and because of that we can't wait until things die down. We have to be proactive and pre-emptive so that by the time these things would come to fruition the monetary policy actions would have begun to affect the economy,” Robinson told the committee.

Byles, noting that the action taken so far is gradual, said the approach taken so far was chosen to ensure the pursuit of price stability is not done in a manner that would bring the economy screeching to a halt.

“If we said back in October, l'et's move interest rates 4 per cent, one go,' that would cause eruption, but it would certainly slam the brakes on. Every construction site would say do I continue; every businessman would say, should I invest; the economy would certainly feel the effects of monetary policy. But that would be disruptive. What we are trying to do is to send smaller signals to say we are not happy with inflation, we need to restrain it. Be careful with your price setting. So with one per cent, 0.5 per cent, 0.5 per cent...so that is what our stratgey is. We learn as we go along and try to be more effective,” said Byles.

He admitted that the central bank is learning as it goes along and is trying to be more effective with its strategies.

In the meantime, Robinson highlighted that “The risk if we don't do this, is that we go back into a situation where high inflation becomes endemic, we go back to the days where inflation was eight, nine, 10, 15 per cent. So that is the risk that we are trying to head off.”

He stressed that such an environment is one of heightened uncertainty in which businesses would have to think twice about how they invest. “Even if the central bank does nothing, in that environment of higher inflation market rates will rise by themselves. So, in the long run, what you find happening is that we end up with higher inflation and actually weaker economic activity. So it is better for us to maybe take a little sacrifice now, so that we can secure longer-term growth and low inflation.”