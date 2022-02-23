High household debt stock backed by quality assets – BOJ

THE Bank of Jamaica (BOJ), in its latest Macroprudential Policy Report, published in February 2022, updated that as at end of month October 2021, households accounted for a high proportion — 18.0 per cent — of the outstanding loans offered by local deposit-taking institutions (DTIs), representing debt affected by delayed payments to various degrees.

These were loans which were under moratoria. Next in line were large corporations which accounted for approximately 68.1 per cent of debt.

Regarding structural exposures, households accounted for the bulk of deposit-taking institutions' lending. Financial liabilities for households include consumer loans and mortgage loans.

The central bank asserted that the household sector recorded good asset quality and that the stock of loans under moratoria continued to fall as payment accommodations expired.

Financial assets for households include: pension holdings, deposits, retail repos, life assurance and annuity contracts and policyholder funds on deposit.

The BOJ said in the Macroprudential report that, in summary, the household sector's loan quality remained relatively unchanged over the review period.

The ratio of household's non-performing loans (NPLs) to total household loans for the DTI sector declined by 0.1 percentage point to 3.7 per cent at end October 2021, relative to end of June 202.

Also, it was noted, that the ratio of household past due loans to total household loans fell to 3.7 per cent at end October 2021, compared with 4.0 per cent at end June 2021.

The central bank commented, “This performance reflects continued credit risk mitigation strategies by the DTIs, within the context of the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on households' balance sheet.”

It was pointed out that debt sustainability measures for households' and non-financial corporates (NFCs) showed mixed results over the review period.

More specifically, households' net financial position to gross domestic product (GDP) for the September 2021 quarter declined by 0.7 percentage point to 36.5 per cent.

Overall, the BOJ said, the financial system in Jamaica continued to be well capitalised and reflected trend improvements in liquidity.

“Systemic risks associated with the financial cycles have moderated,” it was noted, with the BOJ adding that, in particular, the credit-to-GDP gap indicator declined for the December 2021 quarter, reflecting a faster pace of growth in GDP relative to the growth in credit.

Simultaneously, maturity mismatch and liquidity ratios were stable and in line with historical averages.

In its analysis, the central bank admitted that uncertainties remain concerning the duration of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its potential impact on the debt servicing capacity of households and businesses.

It was said, “The current phase of inflation in Jamaica and globally, accompanied by monetary tightening, also presents some uncertainties, albeit manageable, for the financial system.”