Lynk up — NCB pushes mobile wallet

Jamaica -based financial conglomerate NCB Financial Group (NCBFG) is pushing deeper into the payment services business with the expected launch of Lynk, the company's mobile wallet offering, before the end of this year. The company said the aim is to disrupt the financial services landscape for the good of its customers.

Patrick Hylton, CEO of NCBFG, revealed at the company's online investor briefing on Friday that a subsidiary has been created to launch the mobile wallet. The company that will operate the LYNK platform has been branded TFOB2021 and is headed by Vernon James, the former CEO of NCB Insurance Company. “It is really a digital payment app solution similar to Venmo and Cash App that customers will be able to use to send and receive money to make payments at merchants and other stores. Leveraging electronic KYC and biometrics, customers can sign up for their wallet in minutes. The idea is if you have a phone, you can Lynk,” Hylton told the online meeting.

The roll-out of Lynk comes close to the time in which the Bank of Jamaica will be implementing the pilot programme for its central bank digital currency (CBDC). The pilot is to be launched by September and NCB Jamaica will be the first financial institution to be onboarded by the Bank of Jamaica to test this new system.

“The central bank digital currency creates a foundation for greater financial inclusion and digital commerce, eliminating some of the frictions we have today in terms of payments that are not real time or 24/7 across financial institutions,” Hylton outlined at the investors briefing.

Quizzed as to how NCB's mobile wallet will fit into that plan, James said, “...it is our expectation to enable the currency on our platform when it is available”. He added that “the aim of Lynk is to be a full financial ecosystem of products and services that will be integrated into people's lives by interfacing with products or services that a consumer may want to purchase”.

James stressed that at least in the initial stages, Lynk will only facilitate transactions in Jamaica. However, he said the aim is to “go regionally in the future”, though he didn't outline how soon that may be.

No Dividend

The new push comes as NCBFG declined to declare a dividend for its third quarter which ended June 30, 2021, citing the need to strengthen its capital base as profit continues to be impacted by the economic fallout caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The conglomerate reports net profit for the three months to the end of June was $4.67b (US$30.3m). That was 33 per cent lower than the corresponding period from the prior year. For the full nine months, October 2020 to June 2021, the profit amounted to $13.9b (US$90.3m).

Dennis Cohen, chief financial officer and deputy CEO of the NCB Financial Group, said the decision to forego dividend payments for the June quarter was taken “after careful consideration of the continued impact of the pandemic on our regional economies and the group along with the ongoing uncertainties”, before adding “we believe it is optimal to continue bolstering our capital base and reinvest in our transformation as we prepare for a post-pandemic environment”.

He, however, said the entity will continue to reassess the decision “with a view to resuming dividend payments” as soon as it is feasible.

NCBFG, which once paid dividends like clockwork each quarter, did not make any such payments for the December quarter. It paid a $0.50 dividend for the March quarter.

Despite not declaring a dividend for the most recent quarter, Cohen was bullish about the future. “Within the context of the pandemic, we have delivered commendable results and based on the initiatives we are undertaking, we believe we are poised to deliver greater value to our stakeholders.”

Businesses Impacted

Six of seven business segments in the NCBFG recorded year over year growth. The entity's general insurance business, which accounts for just over a quarter of NCBFG's business, was the only one to record a dip in profit. A profit of $5 billion was recorded for the nine months, October 2020 to June 2021. During the same period of the prior year, the profit recorded by the segment was $7.4 billion.

“The net result from insurance activity declined...largely reflecting the impact of lockdown in a number of territories, including Trinidad, which restricted movements to essential services and significantly curtail consumer and business activities,” Cohen acknowledged.

Insurance is NCBFG's biggest earner. Life, health and pensions taken together account for 40 per cent of NCBFG's revenues and 46 per cent of its operating income. General insurance accounts for 27 per cent of business and 16.5 per cent of operating income. Together, both segments account for approximately three out of every four dollars NCBFG makes in both revenues and operating income. Its consumer and SME banking segment, which is the third biggest earner for the group, accounts for just over 11.5 per cent of revenues and 4.5 per cent of operating income.

Digital Agenda

NCBFG has its eyes set on becoming a “world-class Caribbean ecosystem” by 2024, according to Hylton. In 2022, the bank will celebrate 185 years with its roots dating back to 1837. But the future for NCBFG is digital.

“We have made significant strides in our digital agenda and continue to see increased use of our digital channels. In this regard, we continue our investments to accelerate digital adoption allowing the group to provide safe, simple and secure integrated platforms,” stated Cohen at the group's recent investor briefing. The company has committed $100 million to its digital agenda.