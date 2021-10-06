DIGICEL has ridiculed a proposal for its “holdout” bondholders to take a lien against the company as a means of recouping their investments.

The proposal was made in a recent advertisement in a local paper inviting the holdout Digicel bondholders to come together to attach a lien against the sale of company assets by Digicel as one means of getting full payment on the bond, after that company decided in 2020, under pandemic conditions, to restructure its debt.

However Digicel, in response to Jamaica Observer's queries about the advertisement, said it “contains misleading and wholly inaccurate information”. It added that “Digicel recommends that bondholders speak to a suitably qualified financial adviser if they have any queries on their investment in Digicel's bonds,” before noting that, “For the avoidance of doubt, there are no open offers to Digicel bondholders at this time.”

The advertisement was placed in the wake of Dennis O'Brien, chairman of Digicel Group in 2020, moving to wipe away as much as one-quarter of the company's US$7-billion (€6.5bn) debt through a restructuring plan.

Digicel at the time asked holders of five classes of its bonds to wipe away a total of $1.7 billion of what they were owed by swapping their securities for notes of reduced value.

The proposal came a little over a year after bondholders, who were owed almost US$3 billion, agreed to postpone getting their money back by accepting longer-dated notes in exchange for their holdings.

The debt restructuring wiped out $1.6 billion of $7 billion in debt.

The Irish Times reports that just 7 per cent of one class of Digicel bonds worth $925 million, due in 2023, signed up for the restructuring. About 90 per cent of another class of 2021 bonds have signed up.

Digicel pursuing sale of assets to pay bondholders

Following the negotiations Digicel placed the company's Pacific unit on the market, with the latest offer being from Australian phone giant Telstra which has offered a US$2-billion (€1.7 billion) bid for Digicel's Pacific operations.

Digicel, started in 2001, operates in 32 markets across the Caribbean, Central America and Asia Pacific regions. The company has spent US$6 billion developing its networks and the business has 14 million subscribers.

Digicel's largest shareholder, Irishman O'Brien, is reported to have taken at least $1.9 billion of disclosed dividends out of the group between 2007 and 2015.