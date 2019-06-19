Richard Byles to replace Brian Wynter as Bank of Jamaica Governor — 'a stroke of genius'?

Brian Wynter is leaving the Bank of Jamaica with record gross and net international reserves (also the highest-ever level of non-borrowed reserves), the lowest-ever short-term policy interest rate (at 0.75%), and inflation slightly below an already historically low target rate of 4 to 6% (despite the emphasis on inflation targeting, I do not believe underperformance in this area to be wholly a bad thing).

Wynter is also leaving a stable financial sector, all with private sector bank lending growing quite fast in real terms after decades of stagnation.

As part of its move towards inflation targeting, the Bank of Jamaica has also shifted decisively away from protecting a level of nominal exchange rate (managing the exchange rate) to a floating market-determined exchange rate that is no longer a one-way bet. All this suggests a record of achievement.

In terms of experience, Wynter is also one of the last of the world's central bank governors to have experienced the impact of the global financial crisis, as his departure in August is only a couple of months short of 10 years after he was appointed in 2009.

His experience includes having had to manage two domestic debt exchanges, as well as setting up and operating as the first executive director of the Financial Services Commission after Jamaica's own domestic financial crisis in the second half of the 1990s.

It is, however, perhaps Wynter's long experience in the public sector in Jamaica during a time of never-ending crisis, and particularly as governor, that means it is time for change.

Firstly, Richard Byles can claim equal, or even greater experience in managing his way through the many financial crises that occurred over the period, having started his current career path by becoming chief executive officer of Pan Caribbean Merchant Bank halfway through his life in the mid 1980s at a relatively early point after its formation.

His hard-earned experience in the private sector includes a now almost-forgotten stint as chief executive officer of First Life, then part of the Pan Jamaica group, which was ultimately merged into Life of Jamaica to become part of the much bigger Sagicor Group.

In an analyst interview with Byles in the early 1990s, I noticed that he was very focused on improving the efficiency of the life insurance industry, and seemed to be well ahead of his then peers in terms of the need to change the economics of said industry.

I also noticed that his parent company, Pan Jamaican Investment Trust, had raised capital just as Jamaica's stock market boom was ending. In short, I would argue that it was no accident that the group and its subsidiaries sailed through the financial crisis unscathed, with Byles becoming a central figure in their success.

Some had expected that the search committee, led by Jamaican David “Billy” Marsden (Marsden, like Wynter, had also been a former deputy governor decades before his arrival at the IMF), might have wanted an international governor (like the Bank of England choosing a Canadian as Governor) with monetary expertise earned at one of the major global financial institutions, all wrapped within a PhD.

However, we have been that way before, choosing Canadian Jacques Bussieres as governor in the early 1990s, who did not cover himself with glory, in itself a longer conversation.

Perhaps the genius of the search committee, and the current minister of finance, need to understand that PhDs are not necessary for a man as deeply experienced as Byles (who, in any case, has undergraduate and master's degrees in economic disciplines), all backed by a central bank with, by far, the largest concentration of economic talent in Jamaica, and would also then avoid the learning curve of bringing in a foreigner.

Indeed, the appointment could be described politically as “a stroke of genius” by finance minister Nigel Clarke, as it was likely to be as warmly received by the Opposition as by the business and financial community, and indeed the wider public, and appears to be a further example of the Minister of Finance delivering on his commitment to cross party consensus.

As the face of the Economic Programme Oversight Committee (EPOC), Byles had had to communicate that Jamaica was on the right track to both local and global audiences, when the latter in particular gave us very little chance of success. His press conferences, typically held at Sagicor, became must-see events for the Jamaican public eager to know if their sacrifices would be in vain or finally bear fruit.

As Jamaica nears the end of the IMF agreement (and with it EPOC), Byles' hard-earned credibility will be useful as we await the institutional strengthening to come from making our central bank independent, and creating a fiscal council.

As one business leader noted, the timing is good for a strong, competent, transformational leader — and Byles was by far the best available candidate locally. He is described as a studious and focused individual, a strategic thinker, and a good negotiator and communicator.

Perhaps his most important quality is that he understands the private sector and can talk to the players, a quality shared, of course, with his minister.

Erasing the trust gap created by the financial crisis between the bureaucracy and financial (private) sector would be perhaps the signature achievement of the Byles appointment.

Business moves “at the speed of trust”, to quote entrepreneur and fund manager Paul Ahlstrom, and there is an obvious need for “smarter” regulation in areas such as FINTECH (eg long-awaited true mobile money) and general financial services regulation (to drive more inclusive access to finance), as well as key changes in areas such as pension funds to allow Jamaica to take its rightful place as the emerging centre of a Caribbean capital market.

The opportunity is too great to be ignored any longer, and as the former head of Pan Caribbean Merchant Bank and a man of execution, Byles will want to finish this decades-old job.