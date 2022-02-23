Russia already paying the price

A CNN report on Tuesday asserts that Russia is already paying the price for its action in the Ukraine.

The report highlights that Russian stocks plunged and the ruble slid closer to a record low on Tuesday as investors reacted to the decision by Vladimir Putin, Russia's president, to order troops into Moscow-backed separatists areas of eastern Ukraine.

Moscow's MOEX stock index dropped four per cent on Tuesday after shedding more than 10 per cent on Monday, bringing losses so far this year to over 20 per cent, CNN reported in the article. It calculates that in total, more than US$40 billion has been wiped off the value of Russian stocks this week alone.

In addition, it notes that the ruble fell toward 81 versus the US dollar, its weakest level in more than a year and close to its all-time low.

The CNN report also added that the moves prompted Russia's central bank to announce measures to support banks, including a provision that will allow them to use last Friday's prices for stocks and bonds when reporting their financial positions.

And it also pointed out that more pain could be on the way.

“We expect further declines near-term in the Russian stock market,” analysts at JPMorgan Chase wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday. The bank downgraded Russian equities to “neutral” from “overweight.”

Damage to Russia's markets and economy would be limited if its troops do not advance beyond the parts of eastern Ukraine that Putin recognised as independent on Monday, according to analysts. But Russia would pay a higher price if a further escalation causes the West to respond with punishing sanctions that could cut the country's banks off from the global financial system and make it difficult to export oil and natural gas.

“The impact on Russia's economy will depend in large part on the response of Western governments,” analysts at Capital Economics wrote on Tuesday.

The most commonly discussed sanctions could knock one per cent off Russia's gross domestic product, they estimated, but more aggressive measures, such as blocking Russia from the SWIFT global payments system, could reduce economic output by five per cent.