Small businesses grapple with lockdown disparity, no incentives

With the Government's seven-day lockdown to curb the latest spike in coronavirus cases now in force, small business associations say the measure has been unsettling for the micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSME) sector which has felt the sharp end of it.

President of the Small Business Association (SBA) Michael Leckie told the Jamaica Observer that despite the need for such drastic actions, the sector, after 17 months, is still struggling to stay afloat.

“It was necessary for the Government to implement this measure and we understand, so it's a tied balance between thinking about the economy and also the health of the nation. What you have now is that there is no commerce happening during this time and based on the fact that small businesses operate on a low margin, this really affects our bottom lines and there's going to be a disruption in our sales and profits,” he said.

He pointed out that countries like the US, Germany and England have offered financial assistance to citizens to help offset the impact of the pandemic.

“We need a direct injection into small businesses because we're struggling as it is. Especially for the micro arm of the MSMEs, they are the ones more than anyone else that are easily affected, as well as the informal sector. The nature of most of those businesses are dependent on day-to-day operations,” Leckie said, noting that about 40 per cent of the sector has been affected by the pandemic, resulting in the closure of businesses.

The SBA president indicated that financial assistance in the form of stimulus packages, longer low interest rates and moratorium on loans can help to generate working capital for small businesses.

He added, “Now is the time that we need to support small businesses, for us and the general economy to recover”.

However, president of the Young Entrepreneurs Association (YEA) Cordell Williams Graham said the lockdown, which has group exemptions, will not bring the virus cases down.

“It's one of the best approaches given where things are, but it won't get COVID-19 cases down in the current form. With so many group exemptions, many persons are still able to move around and spread the virus,” she lamented. A total of 52 groups have been exempted in the lockdown including the security forces, health-care workers, farmers and journalists.

“We have a disaster management plan but I am not sure we really believe we treat [the pandemic] as a disaster. We should imagine just for a moment the worst possible scenario and treat it as such, because if we don't sooner or later that's where we will be,” Williams Graham told the Business Observer.

She outlined that the country needs to eliminate mass gatherings for a period of 14 days, and within that time implement a disaster plan which includes establishing temporary food, medication and emergency personnel bases in communities where the most vulnerable live, as well as utilising delivery services.

She further proposed that the Government implement a small grant for registered businesses who may be impacted during this period, as well as a wide scale implementation of work-from-home orders and flexible work arrangements across both public and private sectors.

President of the MSME Alliance Donovan Wignall encouraged businesses to play their part in boosting the economy's recovery.

“Now it's no secret that [the MSME sector] in the past with the previous iterations of lockdown would have suffered terribly, especially the entertainment sector. We should encourage our employees to get vaccinated, as well as our friends and families. That has been the proven mode to prevent hospitalisation. If we get vaccinated, it prevents us from going into the hospital, and worst case scenario, dying from the virus,” Wignall said.

He added, “The economy will rebound eventually as we get up to speed with the vaccination and we have less people becoming sick and then the Government will find it necessary to free up the economy so that people can continue life as we know it.”