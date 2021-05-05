Susanna O'Sullivan appointed vice-president for North Caribbean operations at C&W Communications

C&W Communications (C&W), operator of Flow and BTC in the Caribbean, yesterday announced the appointment of Susanna O'Sullivan as vice-president, North Caribbean. The appointment of O'Sullivan took effect on May 1, 2021.

The C&W North Caribbean region includes Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Montserrat, Turks & Caicos, and St Kitts and Nevis.

O'Sullivan will also join C&W's executive leadership team succeeding Garfield “Garry” Sinclair who served in the position for the last two years. Sinclair will transition into retirement later in the year.

In making the appointment public, C&W said it was part of an organisational shift that also includes new roles for C&W in the Dutch Caribbean, Trinidad and Tobago, and the South Caribbean. Of the four new positions, two will now be held by women.

O'Sullivan started her journey with C&W in 2011 as regional operations manager (B2B), then worked her way through various positions including regional technical operations manager and senior director, IT for C&W. In February 2020, she became the first woman in C&W to hold the title of senior director of technical operations in charge of network transformation and customer experience for both the Jamaica and Cayman Islands markets.

Chief executive officer (CEO) of C&W Inge Smidts, commenting on the appointment, said: “I am delighted to appoint Susanna into this key role. She is a true testament to the wealth of talent we have within our organisation and I am confident that she will bring great value to the role based on her experience and qualifications. I look forward to seeing her work with our North Caribbean team to create memorable experiences for our customers and to deliver on our business performance goals. Additionally, as we champion greater inclusion and diversity in the workplace, we are mindful of the need for more balance and female representation in our industry, and so we are committed to appointing qualified women into leadership positions.”

O'Sullivan, in her comments, said she has big shoes to fill.

“Garry has been an excellent leader over the last few years for the Northern Caribbean and he has delivered exceptional results, earning the respect of his peers across the region. I know that I have Inge and Garry's unwavering support, and the support of the other country managers and colleagues across the region, as we all work diligently to delight our customers and keep our communities connected. I am grateful to work for a company where we all have the opportunity to learn, grow, develop, and continue to take on positions with increased responsibility,” she said.

Stephen Price, country manager for Jamaica, expressed pride and delight in O'Sullivan's appointment.

“Susanna has contributed significantly to our business in Jamaica, and her leadership during the onset of the pandemic and beyond ensured that we were able to manage our network to meet the increased customer demands. I am especially proud that another Jamaican talent, one of our female leaders, has been tapped for another senior role in the region,” Price said.