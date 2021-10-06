Sygnus Real Estate Finance listed on JSE

Sygnus Real Estate Finance listed on JSEWednesday, October 06, 2021
Following its initial public offering (IPO) between July and September, Sygnus Real Estate Finance Limited (SRF) was officially listed on the Main and USD Markets of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) yesterday.
After raising approximately $2.3 billion from 1,153 applicants, SRF became the second alternative investment company to be listed after its affiliate Sygnus Credit Investments Limited. SRF's JMD shares closed above IPO price at $19.45 while the USD shares remained flat at US$0.1270.
“Having the opportunity to list Sygnus Real Estate Finance, our second alternative investment company, is a tremendous milestone for Sygnus. As a listed company, SRF will continue to strive to unlock value for shareholders across the region by strategically investing in a diversified pool of real estate opportunities. SRF will commit to uphold best practices, strong corporate governance and robust risk management to always protect shareholders value,” stated Sygnus CEO & Co-Founder Berisford Grey during his opening remarks at the official listing ceremony held at the JSE.
