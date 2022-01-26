When will the Canada Federal Skilled Worker programme resume?

Dear Mr Brown,

When is Canada going to go back to the Federal Skilled Worker programme instead of just focusing on people already in Canada? I think it so unfair that people who are more qualified overseas cannot get to migrate just because of the pandemic. I do not think that is the best approach for Canadian immigration.

–AP

Dear AP:

The federal Immigration Minister Sean Fraser has confirmed that some of temporary measures of targeting people already in Canada, used during the pandemic could be used as a long-term strategy. The measures were taken during the pandemic because of the difficulties of having people travel to Canada. For example, one specific programme granted permanent residency to asylum claimants working in the health-care sector. Temporary workers and international students are other target groups.



The Government of Canada has surpassed its ambitious immigration target of 401,000 new permanent residents for 2021. This is the most newcomers in a year in Canada's history. The target for 2022 is 411,000 new permanent residents by the end of next year.



From my perspective, it makes sense for Canada to target groups that are already in Canada with lawful status. A temporary worker who already lives in Canada on a work permit has been trained and possesses experience working in Canada. This makes the assimilation process easier for the smoothest transition to permanent residence.



International students who live in Canada and obtain the same education as a Canadian, in addition to work experience in Canada makes them marketable. I have seen many immigrants move to Canada and experience difficulty in obtaining employment because they only have foreign credentials and work experience. One can have the credentials evaluated to indicate the Canadian equivalent. This is actually a part of the system for applying for permanent residence. However, as a practical matter, if a prospective employer in Canada is not familiar with the foreign school or standard of education in another country, it makes the process harder.



Please note that the Government has not completely abandoned more traditional immigration streams, which the immigration minister expects will increase once the pandemic improves and restrictions ease on international borders.



Please visit JAMAICA2CANADA.COM for additional information on Canadian Permanent Residence programs, including Express Entry, The Study & Work program, Visas or Appeals, etc.

Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC, is an immigration counsel and an accredited Canadian education agent of JAMAICA2CANADA.COM—a Canadian immigration & education firm in Kingston. Send questions/comments to documents.jamaica2canada@gmail.com