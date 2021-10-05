Oil at 7-year high after OPEC+ decides on cautious increase

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Oil prices jumped yesterday after Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied oil-producing countries stayed with their gradual approach to restoring output slashed during the novel coronavirus pandemic, agreeing to add only 400,000 barrels per day in November.

The decision by the Vienna-based oil cartel, along with non-members including Russia, tracks with its established schedule of adding back that amount of oil every month until deep cuts made in 2020 to support prices during the depth of the pandemic recession are restored next year.

The price of a barrel of crude hit US$78.38, the highest since 2014, then eased to trade two per cent higher on the day at US$77.87 on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent international benchmark was at US$81.57, up 2.9 per cent.

Demand for coal and natural gas has exceeded pre-COVID-19 highs with oil closely trailing, according to energy watchdog, the International Energy Agency. Three-quarters of global energy demand is still met by fossil fuels, with less than a fifth by non-nuclear renewables.

OPEC+, which groups OPEC members and allies including Russia, has faced pressure from some countries to add back more barrels to the market as demand has recovered faster than expected in some parts of the world.