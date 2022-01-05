$1-billion revenue for The LAB

The Limners and Bards Limite d (The LAB) has recorded revenues of $1.2 billion for its financial year ended October 31, 2021, representing a 34.7 per cent increase over the similar period a year ago and a significant milestone for the company.

Revenue was mainly driven by the growth in its key business lines — media placement (up $172.9 million or 35.14 per cent) and production (up $147.9 million or 63.21 per cent). The advertising agency, however, was down $5.4 million or 2.94 per cent.

The advertising agency, led by CEO Kimala Bennett, created history by becoming the first of its kind to list on the Junior Market of the Jamaica Stock Exchange in 2019.

The LAB also achieved net profit of $155.6 million, a 22.4 per cent increase. This, despite a loss of $6.1 million recorded by its new subsidiary company Scope Caribbean Limited.

This loss is mainly due to start-up costs relating to the incorporation of Scope in May 2021. Additionally, there is a deferred taxation amount of $2 million due to the loss incurred by Scope, The LAB indicated in its report.

Scope Caribbean, an influencer and marketing agency, will leverage creative talent and influencers across the Caribbean through a data-driven platform.

Through the platform, film producers, casting directors, agencies, and brands from around the world will have access to talents in the region for advertising campaigns, films, and TV shows for brands and influencers, establishing or emerging, to endorse their brands.

For the year under review, The LAB's total assets stood at $806.2 million, a 19.3 per cent increase. Shareholders' equity also increased by 11.6 per cent to $515.7 million in the period under review, up from $464. 2 million.

In addition, administration expenses for the financial year increased by $63.8 million, or 36.8 per cent in comparison to the previous corresponding period. These increases are primarily attributable to the start-up costs for Scope, as well as staff costs due to increased work volume.

Even with this increase, The LAB indicated that administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue remains relatively flat at 18.7 per cent (19.3 per cent to include Scope) compared to the 19 per cent recorded in the previous year.

Earnings per share for the period under review ended at $0.16, an increase compared with the $0.13 recorded in the prior corresponding period.