$180m in new projects

While several projects have been delayed from last year because of the challenges brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) and its subsidiary company, the Jamaica Central Securities Depository (JCSD), have a full slate of projects to be unveiled in 2022.

Head of the exchange Marlene Street Forrest told the Jamaica Observer that $180 million is budgeted for spending on the various projects.

One such project is a data commercialisation initiative. The JSE, with over 50 years of data on the local market, will be launching a subscription service. Firms and individuals who subscribe will access and use the data provided.

The JSE is also planning a cable TV station for local, regional and international business news, investing news and investor education.

The company is also planning a new platform for listing and trading of Government of Jamaica bonds, creating a secondary market trading of the securities. That market will help determine prices, resulting in a transparent yield curve. It is expected to encourage more people to invest in Government securities held for five years or longer.

The JSE indicates that the market for listing and trading private debt and equity issues, launched in January 2021, will be further boosted. This, the JSE, said will be done by identifying suitable candidates from the list of entities for which the JCSD is the trustee and encouraging them and others to list on the platform.

Street Forrest outlined, “We will approach each issuer directly and share with them the opportunity and advantages of listing. A short list of 30 issuers has already been established.”

Currently, six securities are listed on the private market with a total value of $122.04 billion. Street Forrest told the Business Observer that breakeven on the project is expected in 18 to 24 months from the initial launch. She indicated that capital expenditure related to the project was a private issue that would not be disclosed.

Trading boost

Additionally, in light of agreed amendments to the treatment of withholding tax for retail investors, as well as the proposed revision to the classic repo settlement process, Street Forrest says the JSE will support the Jamaica Security Dealers Association (JSDA) in market sensitisation, as the withholding tax solution not only solves an existing challenge for the entire universe of corporate fixed income, but will also increase trading across retail as well as accredited investors.

She outlined that, “given a vastly improved classic repo settlement process,” the JSE will also encourage listing of newly identified High Quality Liquid Assets ( HQLA) on the platform, which will bring increased liquidity among these collateral securities across brokers.

A companion strategy will be to maintain frequent contact ( monthly or more frequently if required) with deal originators, to identify, discuss, and quickly resolve any challenges relating to meeting the requirements for listing on the Private platform, Street Forrest outlined.

Another area the JSE is eyeing is the roll-out of green bonds for projects which lead to the preservation of the environment. These include waste treatment and energy efficiency, for which investment will be sought through local brokerage houses. Firms, the JSE indicates, will be able to raise long-term funding for their green projects rather than one-off collections.

The JSE earns from securities commission fees and cess revenue. Up to the end of the September quarter, the JSE Group recorded a net profit of $187.3 million. The earnings were above that for the corresponding quarter in 2020 by 156.1 per cent. On the other hand, the JSE's total expenses increased by 33.7 per cent over the corresponding quarter in 2020. The return on equity was 11 per cent compared to 5.3 per cent in 2020.

Meanwhile, the JCSD, managed by Andrea Kelly, will launch a Direct Market Access platform that will give investors access to local equities and access to equity markets outside Jamaica.

Kelly told the Business Observer, “Local investors will have access to purchase stocks on the Canadian and US market and vice versa, while investors in these markets will have access to the Jamaican equities market.

“In 2022, the JCSD will launch the online portal for its customers to access dividend warrants, dividends declared on their stock holdings, corporate actions on their account and also to access compliance certificates and financials for bonds in which they participate. We are also working in collaboration with the JSE to launch short selling to the market.”

The company is also partnering with Appfinity to offer an online platform for companies to host their annual general meetings. It will also be implementing a customer relationship management system to improve and manage its relationship with clients.

The JCSD Trustee Services Limited is undergoing full automation, and there are also plans to expand the Trustee Services Unit to other Caribbean islands.

Formed in 1998, the JCSD was established to provide depository and settlement services for securities traded electronically on the floor of the Jamaica Stock Exchange, using a book-entry system. This book-entry system allows for easier and safer ownership transfers since it eliminates the need to pass certificates from seller to buyer during a trade physically.

In a report released in the final quarter of 2021, for the year ended 2020, the company said it had added over 25,000 new accounts and 59 new securities. It was indicated that investors who responded to its mandate for their banking instructions numbered over 8,664.

Funds under management for the Trustee Services Unit increased by over 29 per cent and, our new clients also increased by 36 “despite the pandemic.”

The company lists projects for the new financial year, including short selling and continued work on digital transformation initiatives and reducing cybersecurity risks.