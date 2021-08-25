$19 million Q2 net profit for ISP

$19 million Q2 net profit for ISPWednesday, August 25, 2021
Microcredit financial provider ISP Financial Services reported an unaudited net profit of $19.5 million for its second quarter ended December 31, 2020, representing a slight decrease of 0.8 per cent over the previous corresponding period.
Despite the economic slowdown caused by the novel coronavirus, the company's operating income amounted to $104.6 million for the quarter under review, up by 25.7 per cent or $21.4 million over the corresponding second quarter in 2020.
Total assets also grew by $93.3 million or 13.5 per cent to $784.4 million. The growth, ISP said in its report, was attributable to the company's loan portfolio which increased by 13 per cent over the review period, moving to $688.9 million at June 2020, from the $609.6 previously recorded.
However, operating expenses totalled $82.4 million, an increase of $18.8 million or 29.5 per cent over the $63.6 million recorded in the previous corresponding quarter. Provision for credit losses and staff costs accounted for $12.6 million and $3.6 million, respectively, of the increase in operating costs, the company said.
For the period under review, earnings per share as at June 2021 stood at $0.186, a marginal decline when compared with the $0.187 recorded in the previous corresponding period.
ISP Finance Services Limited was incorporated in Jamaica in January 2007 and operates as a provider of short-term micro and small loans. ISP's registered office is located at 17 Phoenix Avenue, Kingston 10.
