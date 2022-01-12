$25.8b more!

THE Government on Tuesday tabled a revised budget for the second time this fiscal year, outlining to the nation the need to spend $25.8 billion more before the end of March. The extra spending now takes the total for the fiscal year to $893 billion.

Of the extra $25.8 billion to be spent, $17.5 billion will go to debt payment. Dr Nigel Clarke, finance minister, told Parliament that additional sums for debt payment were necessary because “domestic interest rates have increased and the currency had depreciated, resulting in increases in the debt service requirements.

Drilling deeper into the debt repayment, Dr Clarke told the Jamaica Observer that approximately $8 billion of the amount goes to pay off monies owing by National Water Commission (NWC) that were guaranteed by the Government of Jamaica. The NWC loan was in US dollars. The repayment now reduces the country's US dollar loans. This, the finance minister says, will immediately free up cash flow for the utilities, especially the NWC.

“It should be noted that this support has contributed to a reduction of the public debt stock,” he added.

The rest of the monies for debt payment cover other amortisation charges and higher interest payments.

As for the other $8 billion in new spending highlighted on Tuesday, sums allocated to the Ministry of National Security, the police, National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), and the Programme for Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) stand out.

The Ministry of National Security gets $1.4 billion more in the budget, including $197 million for the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) coastal surveillance grid power supply. The police get an additional $1.8 billion to purchase motor vehicles, stores and armoury. Included is also a sum of $616 million to conduct general police services. It was not immediately clear if the sum represents allocations for the zones of special operations (ZOSOs) now underway.

For the NSWMA, $310 million was allocated for public cleansing and garbage disposal, while PATH gets $2 billion. The Ministry of Health got an increase of $3.4 billion, with the Southern Regional Health Authority and the Western Regional Health Authority sharing $1 billion of the additional amount.

Other notably allocations listed were $150 million to Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) to support its operations which have seen its losses increase throughout the pandemic, $850 million more for the maintenance of secondary roads, and $189 million for care packages.

Dr Clarke said told Parliament the additional expenditure “will be financed through $11.2 billion in additional revenue flows, $5.3 billion in additional loan receipts, and utilisation of an additional $9.2 billion from prior year cash resources”.