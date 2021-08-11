$4.6-b investment!

Caribbean Cement is set to spend $4.6 billion in the second half of next year to upgrade its Rockfort, Kingston , plant and, in the process, boost cement production by 30 per cent.

The company, in a release, said the funds will be made available through its parent companty, Mexico-based CEMEX. Carib Cement, in the release, said, “this planned increase will strengthen the self-sufficiency of the national cement industry, reduce dependency on cement imports, and reinforce (Carib Cement's) ability to serve the growth of the construction sector in Jamaica and the Caribbean.”

The company anticipates that once the expansion is completed, it will increase its existing cement production capacity by approximately 300,000 metric tonnes, through the implementation of state-of-the-art technologies.

The investment is consistent with CEMEX's growth plan in Jamaica and seeks to strengthen its capacity to respond adequately to local market's demand as well as export needs over the medium term.

The project would also allow CEMEX to reach its ambitious sustainability consolidated targets of reducing CO2 emissions, optimising the heat consumption in the cement production process, and minimising the carbon footprint of its activity in Jamaica.

“At [Carib Cement], we reiterate our commitment to the sustainable development of Jamaica's economy. With this investment, we will create jobs and promote the local industry in the country while minimising our carbon footprint,” said Jesus Gonzalez, president of CEMEX South Central America and the Caribbean.

“These are the actions by which CEMEX builds a better future,” he continued. Currently, CCCL supplies more than one million metric tonnes of cement to Jamaica and is expected to increase with this planned project.