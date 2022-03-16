SEVERAL taxi operators in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew, are calling on the Government to reconsider the decision to keep the fuel taxes in place at their current levels and give some relief from runaway pump prices, which they say are only making their lives more difficult.

Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke, last Tuesday during the opening of the budget presentation, sidestepped calls for a roll-back in the fuel taxes, and instead proposed a $2 billion scheme to cushion the effects of the increase in pump prices. The details are yet to be made public.

However, Ramonth “Bada Bada” Wellington, a taxi-driver who operates on the Red Hills to Half-Way-Tree route in St Andrew, said he feels upset each time he is reminded of the fuel price increase.

“I was trying to have a good day but since as you come with this gas thing, this wickedness, me day ruin. Every day me affi trust cause me no have it. Me bun AC right through so fi full back the tank a morning time, it take me all $7,000 and it shoulda be $5,000,” he said.

As of Thursday of last week, the ex-refinery costs of 87 and 90 octane gasoline increased by $4.50 each to $186.93 and $191.92 per litre, respectively. The prices are up $35 since the start of the year. Taxes make up about 40 per cent of the fuel prices.

The increase in fuel prices has also prompted Leader of the Opposition Mark Golding to issue a statement in which he said the price of fuel has doubled over the last seven years, noting that people are losing at the pump.

Meanwhile, a 58-year-old taxi driver, who only gave his name as Thompson, told the Jamaica Observer on Friday that he is waiting on the Government to do something about the increase.

“The prime minister affi guh do something fi wi. Dem need fi cut down the tax, 'cause something must be there weh them can do differently and keep the taxi man dem going,” he said.

Other taxi operators such as Donnie Wright, 63, said he is also frustrated with the Government and said he is saddened that the cost of living is increasing in Jamaica.

“We cya afford it. Under this ya Government we dead. Poor people don't have no chance,” he lamented.

Wright also suggested that some taxi drivers may decide to reduce the number of days they operate on the road.

“We aguh park we car as long as the gas price keep going up, because taximan suffering and the passenger them nah guh give we no money cause them a feel it too. The people them weh a work need fi get more money pon them salary because when we ask fi the money them a guh curse cause them no have it either,” Wright explained.

Last August, the transport ministry announced that a motion to increase taxi fares by 15 per cent for all routes was approved in parliament. This was the first taxi fare increase in eight years. A taxi driver who gave her name as Mrs McIntyre said the fare passengers pay on her route varies. She said she suspects fares will increase again if the price of fuel continues to climb.

“Some customers give you $100, some give you $120, and some will give you $150. I agree that the minimum wage is not enough for a lot of people, but at the same time, for us to maintain our vehicle, we have to work with it. So at the end of the day if the fare raise what can we do?” she explained.

Dwight Williams, who travels from Old Harbour to Kingston each day for work, said it is already too expensive to commute.

“They do deserve a fare increase, but not everyone can afford even the $150 we have to pay. If there's another fare increase, I don't know what people living off minimum wage will do” he said.

Meanwhile Shantel Minfie, 25, said paying taxi fare to commute is especially hard for people who are not working.

“We probably need fi demonstrate bout this because you cya look ina Jamaica and every time all you a see is that things a go up, it cya go suh,” she said.

But McIntyre said the fuel price increase is just a part of the problem, noting that other expenses, such as servicing her car, have made it discouraging to work each day.

Taxi operator Lloyd Mills told the Observer that, as the father of three children he sometimes worries that the money he makes from operating his taxi will not be enough to provide for his family.

Another driver, Ricardo Williams, who operates a coaster bus on the Half-Way-Tree to downtown route also shared his experience since the fuel price increase.

“Me used to pay about $9,000 to full my tank every night, but now it can easily cost $13,000 to $14,000 fi full it up. Now me a earn less because me a put in more gas inna the tank,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mills added that he is expecting another increase soon.

“A week from now, gas price aguh raise even more. Corona just over and now another crisis kick in. More people aguh fall on the poverty line,” he said.