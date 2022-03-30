THE Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) announced that as of today its benchmark policy rate will rise to 4.5 per cent — the highest it has been in almost five years.

Wednesday's 0.50 per cent hike was the fifth in the last seven months, aimed at curtailing runaway inflation which reached 10.7 per cent in February.

The rate hikes will eventually mean higher loan rates for many consumers and businesses. There is also unease that it could bring what has so far been a robust recovery to a screeching halt.

“The monetary policy committee (MPC) is prepared to take further actions at its next meeting depending on the incoming data,” notes accompanying the central bank's decision indicate.

The BOJ meets next in May to decide interest rates. The decision will be communicated on May 19. Borrowing costs for mortgage loans, credit cards, and auto loans will likely rise as a result.

“I'm very opposed to it and I have been outspoken about it,” said William Mahfood, chairman of the Wisynco Group, a manufacturing and distribution company, responding to Jamaica Observer queries about his view on the hikes in interest rates.

“An interest rate increase is going to squash investment and what Jamaica needs more than ever now, is investments,” he continued.

Mahfood said he has been openly expressing his concern about the move, including to people in the financial services sector, the Government, and to other business leaders whom he said shared the concern that the move will only slow the economy, especially given the belief that the inflation Jamaica is witnessing is imported, caused mainly by higher fuel and commodity prices.

“The truth is... this raising of interest rates, we've been through this already as a country. We went through it in the 90s...to try and stem capital flight and keep inflation down and what we ended up with is Finsac,” Mahfood reflected.

Finsac (the Financial Sector Adjustment Company) was set up in the late 1990s to intervene in the financial sector after several entities went 'belly-up' under high interest rates. Mahfood admitted that the country is nowhere near seeing a repeat of that saga at the moment.

“I continue to be extremely concerned by the interest rate actions of the BOJ,” said Dr Adrian Stokes a financial economist.

Stokes continued: “The continued aggressive interest rate increases by the BOJ has increased the probability of a material recession in an economy that is still recovering from COVID conditions.”

Stokes pointed out that the current level of the BOJ policy rate has not started to materially impact the real economy. He however opined that the economy will start to see “the recessionary effects around the second half of the current calendar year”.

He told the Business Observer, “As indicated before, this attempt by the BOJ to bring local inflation within the 4 per cent to 6 per cent band before global markets normalised will lead to a painful downturn in the Jamaican economy,” pointing out that the United States only raised interest rates by 0.25 per cent while facing much greater inflation pressures than Jamaica. Inflation in the United States reached 7.9 per cent in February, the worst in four decades.

For itself, the central bank said the decision to raise interest rates again, (the decision was made by a unanimous vote by the MPC) “aims to limit the second-round effects of the ongoing and protracted commodity price shock and guide inflation back to the target range over the next two years.”

The central bank said it expects measures will cause liquidity conditions to remain tight and interest rates on deposits and loans to rise, making savings in Jamaican dollars more attractive relative to foreign currency assets and borrowing in Jamaican dollars more expensive.

Lending rates have not started to increase, but the expectation is that if the BOJ continues to increase its policy rates, consumers will soon start feeling the pinch.

“When the BOJ raises its rates...it's a signal for lenders to also raise their rates because the cost of money has gone up. The persons who we expect to get our deposits from want an increased rate. So, in order to maintain profitability we would have to raise our lending rates also,” said Peter Reid, CEO of VM Building Society.

However, Reid said he believes financial institutions are not in a hurry to increase their rates, despite the BOJ's latest move.

Reid also told the Business Observer that the VM Group has been in discussion about a possible increase, but said no decision has been made as yet.

“We have had internal discussions about the rates…its continuing as we have an asset and reliability committee that meets every month, but we haven't taken a decision to raise our rates. We're trying to hold on for as long as possible” he said.

Also commenting on the increase was the chief executive officer of the National Commercial Bank (NCB) Septimus Blake. He said his institution is also undecided on whether their rates will increase or not.

However, he also said there has been on-going discussion surrounding the approach NCB will take following the BOJ's decision.

“We have been looking at the trends and an increase in rates is often influenced by a higher inflation. We're constantly analysing it and have been in discussion, but I cannot give a definitive answer concerning whether our rates will increase” said Blake.

— Josimar Scott and Delisa McLean contributed to this story.