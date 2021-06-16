'Smaller companies don't have the resources to comply with Data Protection Act' — Chris Berry

Chris Berry, executive chairman of Mayberry Investments Limited, says he believes that many small enterprises may not be able to comply with the Data Protection Act, 2020 due to lack of resources.

Berry, a businessman who sits on numerous boards for various established companies, indicated that larger enterprises have a financial advantage in complying with the Act.

“Having spent time studying it and going through, I find it difficult to understand how smaller companies will actually be able to cope with the Data Protection Act. I would say that probably 90 per cent of Jamaican companies will not be able to comply with [it]. They just don't have the resources and the technology is not yet developed where you can just go and buy [software tools] to comply with it,” Berry said at tTech's TechCon which was recently held.

“There aren't that many people in Jamaica that is really well-trained and is certified in this area. Between the various company boards that I am on, I think we have hired all of the best in Jamaica and they have been training our broad and our people…So companies like Mayberry, GraceKennedy, Supreme Ventures, and Jamaica Stock Exchange, we have the resources and we're actively working on complying and embedding it into our technology platforms but it's a still big stretch,” he said.

He pointed out that the legislation will further highlight economic inequality.

“You can be fined I think up to four per cent of your revenue under this Data Protection Act. It's mind-boggling to me that the Government would even pass something like this. It's creating a society that if you're rich you're [good], and if you're not and you have challenges with resources — this is going to be a big one for you,” he argued.

The Data Protection Act seeks to safeguard the privacy and personal information of Jamaicans. It provides guidelines on how personal data should be collected, processed, stored, used and disclosed in physical or electronic form.

Since the tabling of the Bill, local enterprises have been advised to begin the process of preparing to meet the data protection standards that are likely to be imposed.

However, as outlined in Clause 76 of the Bill, a transition period of two years from the appointed date of the Act will be established to allow data controllers time to take the steps necessary to ensure full compliance with the legislation. The period will also facilitate other administrative processes.

Breach of certain provisions of the legislation will constitute criminal offences attracting penalties, both for corporations and individual corporate officers.