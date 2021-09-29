'Weed for vaccine'

Montego Bay-based medical cannabis dispensary Outlier has joined the ranks of companies offering discounts and/or giveaways to vaccinated people.

Granted their Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) licence in 2019, the dispensary falls under the Outlier Biopharma group of biotechnology companies focused on research, development and manufacturing of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products.

“We want to do our part to inspire both Jamaicans and tourists to be safe and stay healthy,” said Brian Thelwell, managing director of Outlier. “So, we are really excited to give away pre-rolls to persons who visit the store with their proof of vaccination. Outlier is committed to the development of Montego Bay and western Jamaica, especially as it is one of the main areas in Jamaica which is highly dependent on tourism.”

Marketing manager of Outlier, Odel Thelwell, explained that the idea came from initiatives which the company observed overseas.

“We saw that some fellow dispensaries abroad have done a similar initiative and we thought, well, you know Jamaicans deserve a little extra as well and we thought that it would be a great incentive to get vaccinated,” she said.

She also explained that the initiative is geared towards helping Jamaicans to improve their overall well-being at a time when financial resources might be low. “During this time a lot of persons suffer from mental challenges and insomnia and persons have other illnesses which require relief and cannabis really helps them so if we can give a little extra to persons to feel a little relief then we're gonna do everything that we can.”

The project started about one month ago and has so far been a success. “The take up has been pretty good actually, we have persons coming in everyday to claim their free weed as well as purchase other products and it's actually been excellent even though we have the no-movement days. On the days that there is movement we see persons coming in, both Jamaicans and tourists,” Thelwell continued.

“It definitely has helped with a bit of awareness. Persons who probably didn't know about the dispensary now knows about it and the more persons we can help the better so we're happy about that,” she said.

The 'Weed for Vaccine' promotion will last until September 25 and will be available to the first 50 persons who visit the store each day. Persons must be 18 or older and take along their vaccination cards showing they are fully vaccinated to claim their pre-roll. Persons will also need a medical recommendation or medical marijuana card from any licensed dispensary. In lieu of this, persons can see Outlier's doctor at a reduced cost. This promotion will work in tandem with an upcoming eco-tourism product Outlier will be launching soon.