Massy eyes listing on the JSE

Massy eyes listing on the JSEWednesday, August 11, 2021
|
BY DAVID ROSE
|
Amid its improving financial performance over the last nine months, Massy Holdings Limited has indicated that it will seek to cross list on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) by January 2022 following the appointment of its financial advisors.
Massy, a Trinidad-based group of companies, will join Guardian Holdings Limited (GHL) as one of the largest capitalised companies on the JSE when it eventually cross lists. Massy can list through introduction as GHL did, raise additional capital through a secondary market offer or list through the sale of shares by an existing shareholder(s). Massy's stock price is up 33 per cent year to date at TT$81.15 ($1,792.60) with a market capitalisation of TT $7.98 billion ($181.56 billion) on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange.
Massy's third quarter (June 30) revenue jumped by 23 per cent to TT $2.69 billion which was led by its home market which posted a 11 per cent improvement in third-party revenue to TT $986.49 million. Apart from Jamaica and Guyana which posted double-digit rise in revenues plus Colombia's triple-digit growth, Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean and other markets performed lower relative to the comparative period. Trinidad and Tobago was under lockdown from May 3 to July 12 while Colombia and St Vincent and the Grenadines experienced issues locally at the time.
Consolidated net profit from continuing operations was 30 per cent higher at TT $125.88 million which was partially influenced by the TT $71.6 million gain on the sale of Roberts Manufacturing Limited and Massy Pres-T-Con Holdings Limited during the quarter. Consolidated net profit from continuing operations for the nine months is 22 per cent higher at TT $432.07 million with earnings per share at TT $4.11 relative to TT $3.37 in the prior period. When factoring in discontinued operations, Massy's consolidated net profit totalled TT $500.30 million over the nine months. Except for motors and machines, the rest of Massy's segments such as integrated retail, gas products and financial services all saw higher operating profit.
Massy's total assets declined by two per cent TT $12.84 billion while its equity attributable to shareholders rose by 10 per cent to TT $6.37 billion. Cashflow from operations decreased by 16 per cent to TT $227.33 million with cash closing the period at TT $1.76 billion. Total liabilities declined slightly to TT $6.31 billion.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy